6 of the Best Moments in the Premier League This Weekend

The Premier League was packed with drama from the first minute to the last this weekend as domestic football returned in style following the international break. Late goals, thrilling games and stunning saves were all on the menu as we look back at six of the best moments from matchday nine.

Best Goal

His penalty against Liverpool two weeks ago may now be orbiting Jupiter, but Riyad Mahrez put that disappointment behind him with a superb display against Burnley on Saturday. The Clarets could not cope with Manchester City's embarrassment of attacking riches and the Algerian was the pick of the bunch as he barely misplaced a pass all afternoon.





The only thing missing was a goal. Mahrez had squandered a much easier chance before he finally did get on the scoresheet with a superb curling effort from outside the area which Joe Hart could only wave at as it flew into the top corner.





It was the third time City had scored five or more in a Premier League match this season, and with Kevin De Bruyne returning from injury, there may be even bigger scorelines to come.

Best Player

Anthony Martial only started one of Manchester United's first six Premier League matches this season but his recent form means that he is almost undroppable at the moment. After scoring a crucial equaliser against Newcastle last time out, the Frenchman was at it again this weekend.

United were 1-0 down at Stamford Bridge before two well-taken finishes from Martial turned the match on its head. He capitalised from six yards out after Chelsea had failed to clear, before finding the bottom corner with a classy finish from outside the box.

Ross Barkley's 96th minute equaliser stole his thunder and denied United the win, but Martial's confidence will be sky high after this impressive display.

Best Goalkeeper

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino described Hugo Lloris as "one of the best goalkeepers in the world" after the match at West Ham on Saturday and on the basis of the performance he had just given, you can see why.

The Frenchman produced a string of saves to keep the Hammers at bay as they dominated the second half but somehow failed to make Spurs pay. Marko Arnautovic could have scored four times but was denied by the unbeatable Lloris on each and every occasion.

Lloris may get criticised for the occasional error, like the one he made in the World Cup final, but performances like this are why he remains one of the Premier League's best.

Best Game

The Premier League's two worst defences stayed true to form at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday but it was the Welsh side who took their first three points since returning to the top-flight after a thrilling contest with Fulham.

The two sides shared four first half goals, with Cardiff coming from behind to lead before Ryan Sessegnon's first Premier League goal made it 2-2. The Bluebirds tightened up in the second half and goals from Callum Paterson and Kadeem Harris gave them a breathless win.

Cardiff climbed out of the relegation zone at Fulham's expense with the victory, which could be a crucial one come May.

Best Save

Hugo Lloris wasn't the only goalkeeper in top form this weekend. Neil Etheridge earned a standing ovation after a crucial stop for Cardiff against Fulham and Matt Ryan also made some vital interventions to secure the three points for Brighton against Newcastle.

But no save proved more crucial than Jordan Pickford's stop to keep out Luka Milivojevic's penalty on Sunday. For a man who is shorter than most goalkeepers, he made himself very big and despite diving to his left, a trailing leg was enough to keep Everton on level terms.

It provided the springboard for the Toffees to go on and secure their third consecutive win thanks to late goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun.

Best Friends

In the broadcasting equivalent of writing fan fiction, BT Sport decided to interview Liverpool and Huddersfield managers - and best men at each other's weddings - Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner, side by side, after the Reds' narrow victory at the John Smith's Stadium, and then proceeded to ask several questions about their much-publicised camaraderie.

Both men downplayed the significance of their friendship, but Klopp couldn't resist leaping to his pal's aid when the Terriers boss was asked about his team's winless start to the season, pointing out that Huddersfield have had a horrible fixture list, having faced every team in the current top four.

"He is my friend!" Wagner explained after Klopp's impassioned defence. Aww.