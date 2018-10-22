7 Teams Who Never Take Their Foot Off the Gas

There are some teams who seemingly have it all. With style, passion and finesse oozing through their paws, they take their opposition apart with consummate ease.

Each side's relentless pursuit of success allows them to elevate their game to another level against the toughest opponents - eventually breaking their spirit and resolve with continual probing and prodding.

Here, we look at seven teams whose insatiable desire to win sees them go that extra mile time and time again - where they succeed more often than not.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are the most successful team to have ever played in European competition, scooping the prestigious Champions League trophy an astonishing 13 times.

Their success has a lot to do with the talent they have had their disposal, but also a never say die attitude that has delivered many a late goal. Striving to succeed at all costs, Los Blancos never really know when they're beaten - particularly when they step into the European arena.





Their domestic record speaks for itself too - Real have chalked up a phenomenal 33 La Liga crowns over the years.

Barcelona

Speaking of successful teams, that brings us very nicely onto Real's La Liga rivals, Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are known for their controlling style of play, dictating the tempo against anybody they come up against. Their special qualities lie however in their ability to press home an advantage for the entire 90 minutes, pummelling their opponents into a frenzied state of tiredness.

Then, once their opponents are weakened, Barça pounce, that's if they haven't already knocked three or four past them already.

Juventus

In recent years, only one team in Serie A has set the gold standard in recent years - the mighty Juventus.

The Old Lady have won an unprecedented seven consecutive league titles, proving they are the dominant force in Italian football. They have demonstrated time and time again the ability to keep going until the dying embers of the game - often flattening their opponents with late, late goals. Last season's comeback against Spurs at Wembley would serve as the perfect example.

It's a testament to the fitness and work ethic of the club as a whole - with their unrelenting desire to conquer showing no sign of dissipating.

Manchester City

The Premier League spoils have been shared in recent years, with Manchester United's domination of English football firmly at an end.

Emerging from the shadows over the last decade has been cash-rich Manchester City - with their goalscoring exploits there for all to see last season under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. Similar to Barcelona, City pass around their opposition until they can take no more, often benefitting from the resulting tiredness to rack up the goals.

The statistics from last season show just how ruthless they can be - with the Citizens scoring 31 goals in the last 20 minutes of Premier League games.

Bayern Munich

Much like the aforementioned Juventus, Bayern Munich find themselves ruling the roost in the Bundesliga - having won the league title for six consecutive years.

The Bavarians usually take apart all who come before them - with a mix of youthful exuberance, tactical brilliance and star power often to thank. Their success also boils down to will power and a mental fortitude characterised by their never say die attitude.

They often leave it late to grab the all important winner, but getting the job done is simply what they do.

Liverpool

Liverpool have never really been ones to let up. The famous Anfield, the roar of the Kop and a current manager in Jurgen Klopp who fills his players with an unmatched passion and energy makes the Reds an absolute juggernaut to play against.

The employment of Jurgen Klopp at the helm has galvanised the Reds into a team who overwhelm you with pace and 'gegenpressing' that demands the absolute peak in fitness levels.

Their road to Champions League final last year under Klopp demonstrated to all of Europe what Liverpool are about, and their hell to leather approach showed us the kind of effect a consistent press can have on even the most accomplished opposition.

Paris Saint-Germain

Okay, so Ligue 1 isn't quite up to the same standard as the other leagues mentioned so far - but you can only beat what's put in front of you.

Paris Saint-Germain do exactly that, time and time again with ruthless brilliance. Not only do they score goals for fun, they persevere and strive to be the best they can be - refusing to relent in their quest to improve ahead of a tilt at European glory.

A massive 108 goals during last season's league campaign demonstrates their ruthlessness in front of goal, as well as their determination to battle right up until the final whistle.

