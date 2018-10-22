AEK Athens vs Bayern Munich Preview: How to Watch, Recent Form, Key Battles, Team News & More

AEK Athens' search for a first win in the UEFA Champions League continues with a tough encounter at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.
The Greek Superleague champions lost their opening two fixtures against fellow Group E contenders Ajax and Benfica, conceding three goals in both fixtures. They welcome a Bayern side whose return from the international break saw them bounce back from four consecutive matches without a win, beating Wolfsburg 3-1.
Ahead of the game at the Greek capital, here’s what you need to know.
|When?
|Tuesday 22 October @ 17:55 (BST)
|Where?
|Athens Olympic Stadium
|How Can I Watch?
|BT Sport
Recent Form
The home side will be without a trio of players in key positions as forward Christos Albanis and defenders Helder Lopes and Marios Oikonomou are sidelined by injuries.
Bayern have travelled to Athens without winger Frank Ribery, who will miss the match due to a back injury. Other absentees include fellow countrymen Kingsley Coman, who has an ankle problem and Corentin Tolisso, who is out with a knee issue.
Predicted Lineups
AEK Athens XI: Barkas; Bakakis, Lampropoulos, Chygrynskiy, Hult; Andre Simoes, Galanopoulos; Bakasetas, Klonaridis, Mantalos; Ponce
Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Hummels, Süle, Alaba; Thiago, Martinez; Robben, Müller, James; Lewandowski
Prediction
Bayern are undoubtedly the strongest side in Group E and will be keen to further reinforce that with a strong performance and win against AEK on Tuesday.
The Greek Superleague club may fancy their chances playing at home and will undoubtedly look to grasp them if and when they do come, but Niko Kovac's men are overwhelming favourites to grab the three points.
Prediction: AEK Athens 1-3 Bayern Munich