Champions League Side Galatasaray Are Interested in Signing Leicester Defender in Surprise Transfer

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu, despite the defender only having arrived at the King Power Stadium in the summer.

The Turkey international made his move to the Premier League after spending two seasons with Bundesliga side SC Freiburg, but has struggled to feature in Claude Puel's first team.



Turkish publication Milliyet now report that Galatasaray are looking to reinforce their squad and are planning a 'giant operation' to bring Soyuncu back to his homeland.





The European giants are currently top of the Turkish Super Lig table, but are actively searching for additions to help compete in multiple competitions this season, including the Champions League.

"He is a young player with a lot of attributes and he is working very well in training and he is now ready to play for me"#lcfc https://t.co/cpTqiJi87q — LCFC Live (@LiveLCFC) October 19, 2018

However, the report adds that financing a deal for the defender could prove to be a potential stumbling block due to Financial Fair Play regulations. Galatasaray were hit with a fine this summer and risk further punishments from UEFA if they fail to comply with restrictions this financial year.