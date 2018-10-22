Champions League Side Galatasaray Are Interested in Signing Leicester Defender in Surprise Transfer

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu, despite the defender only having arrived at the King Power Stadium in the summer. 

The Turkey international made his move to the Premier League after spending two seasons with Bundesliga side SC Freiburg, but has struggled to feature in Claude Puel's first team. 

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-FREIBURG

Turkish publication Milliyet now report that Galatasaray are looking to reinforce their squad and are planning a 'giant operation' to bring Soyuncu back to his homeland. 


The European giants are currently top of the Turkish Super Lig table, but are actively searching for additions to help compete in multiple competitions this season, including the Champions League. 

However, the report adds that financing a deal for the defender could prove to be a potential stumbling block due to Financial Fair Play regulations. Galatasaray were hit with a fine this summer and risk further punishments from UEFA if they fail to comply with restrictions this financial year. 

Soyuncu has yet to make his competitive debut for Leicester since his arrival and has featured predominantly in the club's Premier League 2 games. The defender was linked with Premier League rivals Arsenal earlier this year before opting for a switch to Claude Puel's side this summer, where he signed a five year contract with the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)