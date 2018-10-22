Former Crystal Palace Defender Urges Club to Address Problem Position During Transfer Window

Following their disappointing defeat to Everton on Sunday, former Crystal Palace defender Daniel Gabbidon has urged the goal shy Eagles to sign a forward.

It's easy to see why Gabbidon believes that this is an area that Palace need to address during the January transfer window. The Eagles have scored a measly five goals in their first nine Premier League games of the season, and have relied on the talismanic Wilfried Zaha as their only remotely viable goal threat.

#Palace are a good team but ain’t had a proper striker since @GM_83 left. Solve that problem and they challenge for 7th. — Daniel Gabbidon (@Gabbidon35) October 21, 2018

The former Wales international took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at the fact that the club's recent offensive woes, stating:

"Palace are a good team but ain't had a proper striker since Glenn Murray left. Solve that problem and they challenge for seventh."

Crystal Palace have struggled to find a consistent source of goals since they were promoted back to the top flight in 2013.

Cristian Benteke was signed in the summer of 2016 for a club record £32m, and while he scored 15 goals in his first season at Selhurst Park, the Belgian international has only mustered a measly two goals since.

To make matters worse for the 27-year-old forward, the club have recently confirmed that he had undergone knee surgery and will not be available for selection until January.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Roy Hodgson stated: "Christian Benteke was operated on yesterday. We tried the conservative route to put an end to his knee problem, which he has suffered with for a while.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

"That didn't work out. There was always the risk that if it didn't work out an operation would be necessary and I got the bad news that the operation was necessary, had taken place and now he will be out for a long period of time."