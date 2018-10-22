Garth Crooks Praises 'Outstanding Performance' From Joe Gomez in Huddersfield Victory

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has hailed the contribution Liverpool's Joe Gomez has made in recent weeks after another starring role in his side's victory at Huddersfield on Saturday.

The England international has figured prominently under Jurgen Klopp this campaign, and was instrumental in helping the Reds to a clean sheet and in the build-up to the side's winner at the weekend.

Although Mohamed Salah took the plaudits for the goal, Crooks was quick to point out the contribution Liverpool's young centre-back made and insisted it was more evidence of the fine start he has enjoyed to the season. 


In his Premier League Team of the Week column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: "Everybody was talking about the ball from Xherdan Shaqiri to Mohamed Salah which provided Liverpool with their winning goal at Huddersfield, but not me. 

"It was the ball from Gomez to Shaqiri that unlocked Huddersfield's gates and let the Reds in the back door."

Gomez was initially overlooked in favour of Trent Alexander-Arnold for a place on the right-hand side of Liverpool's back four, but has now cemented his place alongside January signing Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Anfield side's defence.

Crooks added: "It was yet another outstanding performance from Gomez. I also notice that my colleagues on Match of the Day are beginning to notice this lad's performances. And not before time - I've been singing his praises every week since the start of the season."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Liverpool next face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday, looking to claim their second victory in the group stage.

