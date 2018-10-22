Inter Suffer Injury Blow as Radja Nainggolan Could Miss Champions League Clash Against Barcelona

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Inter could be missing a key player for their upcoming match against Barcelona, as Radja Nainggolan picked up an injury during the Milan derby.

The midfielder featured for the Serie A side on Sunday, when Luciano Spalletti's men left it late to earn the three points against rivals AC Milan. The winner came from a header by captain Mauro Icardi in stoppage time, which earned Inter their sixth league win of the season.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The victory, however, seems to have come at a cost, as Nainggolan was substituted in the 30th minute of the game with what AS are calling an ankle sprain suffered in the 17th minute after a clash with opponent Lucas Biglia.

Manager Spalletti has cast doubts on the Belgian's hopes of recovering in time for his side's Champions League trip to Barcelona, confirming the club had taken Nainggolan to the hospital and that the player was expected to be out "for a while."

Inter's worries over the midfielder could be made worse with news that Croatian duo Ivan Perišić and Marcelo Brozović are also nursing injuries, according to respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Perišić suffered a contusion to the right thigh, which could've been the reason why the winger was substituted in the 70th minute of the match at the San Siro. The 29-year-old will be assessed ahead of the match at the Camp Nou, alongside teammate Brozović, who should be available for the Group B game.


With two wins each from their opening fixtures in Europe, Inter and Barcelona will surely put up an interesting spectacle on Wednesday, which Spalletti can only hope his team will be ready for before they return to league action against Lazio on Monday.

