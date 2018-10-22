Jamie Redknapp Heaps Praise on Watford Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré Amid Spurs Transfer Links

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré, stating that he is one of the most underrated players in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has shone in the Hornets midfield over the past 18 months or so, with his form leading to speculation that a move to one of the 'big six' could await in the near too distant future.

Tottenham are one team that have previously been linked with a move for the £45m rated Frenchman, and former captain Redknapp believes he is a player that most teams are fearful to play against.

“Abdoulaye Doucouré is the most under-rated midfielder in the Premier League," Redknapp wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"He is the sort of player I would hate to play against. He is like a marathon runner the way he covers so much ground.

“Doucouré has run 63.6 miles this season, more than any other Watford player. He scores vital goals, has an eye for a pass and does not shy away from a tackle.

His good form has helped a resurgent Watford begin the season superbly, with Saturday's 2-0 win at Wolves helping to lift the Hornets back up to sixth in the Premier League table after a minor blip of four games without a win.

Should he continue in this current vein, Doucouré can expect to find himself back on Spurs' shopping list come summer time - with Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele's potential exit from north London looking more and more likely as time ticks on.