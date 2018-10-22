Jose Mourinho Launches 'Mole Hunt' After Lineup Leaks as Man Utd Seek to Maintain Mini-Revival

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has launched a 'mole hunt' at the club after another team sheet was leaked hours before kickoff.

Mourinho was left unhappy following Saturday's 2-2 draw against early Premier League title contenders Chelsea, as it was the second time this season that his starting lineup had been accurately leaked on social media beforehand.

Lineups are typically published an hour before kickoff, but Mourinho's selection was public knowledge online several hours earlier, potentially giving Chelsea longer to prepare and second guess his tactics, particularly as Juan Mata was operating in a central role.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

A similar 'leak' happened before United faced West Ham last month and the Daily Mail states that Mourinho has launched a 'mole hunt' to find out is responsible for the breach. Only backroom staff and the players themselves knew the chosen lineup for the Chelsea game.

Despite rumours of a leaker, Mourinho is determined to nurture his team's ongoing mini-revival following Saturday's draw, as he issues what has been described as a 'rallying call' ahead of facing Juventus on Tuesday.

After four straight games without a win, United beat Newcastle in dramatic fashion prior to the October international break and were seconds away from being the first team this season to inflict defeat on Maurizio Sarri's impressive Chelsea side.

While the game was ultimately a draw, after Ross Barkley bundled in a 96th minute equaliser, the Daily Mirror has revealed that Mourinho is urging his players to focus on the performance that put them on the cusp of victory and not the final score.

It is said that Mourinho hopes focusing on the positive display will help maintain the momentum that is building as United prepare to face reigning Italian champions Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night, a game that also marks a 'homecoming' for Cristiano Ronaldo.

