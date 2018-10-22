Koscielny Returns to Arsenal Training Two Months Ahead of Schedule After Long Lay-Off

Arsenal captain, Laurent Koscielny has returned to training with Arsenal teammates after being sidelined since early May in the Europa League clash with Atletico Madrid.

The 33-year-old suffered a ruptured achilles which also required surgery resulting in the defender losing out on a place in the French squad for their triumphant World Cup campaign.





Koscielny returns to camp two months ahead of schedule and tweeted his delighted at getting to finally work with new boss Unai Emery since his arrival at the end of May this year.

Emery was also pleased to see his skipper back on the training ground and told reporters that the Frenchman, who has made 238 appearances for the Gunners, has been working hard to return to the fold.

“He is working very hard,” said Unai Emery, as reported in the Telegraph. “First he was in France. He came back to us last Sunday. We are happy to have him here, because he is our captain and he is showing us his spirit to stay with us.

However, it remains unlikely that Koscielny will feature in the first team in the near future and the Gunners boss has insisted he is not rushing the skipper back into the starting eleven.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

“We need to be patient with him because the injury was an important injury. It is clear that it is very important to stay with us, working here and showing us that he wants to help us.”

Asked when the 32-year-old will be available for selection, Emery said: “It is difficult to know. You look at this morning, he is running and he is working on the pitch. The progress is very good.”

Arsenal host Leicester City tonight and could leapfrog fellow Londoners Tottenham and Chelsea into 3rd in the Premier League table.