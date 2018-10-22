Liverpool Fans Call for Midfielder to Start After Watching Him Play Against Huddersfield

New Liverpool midfielder Fabinho made his Premier League debut against Huddersfield on the weekend and fans are hoping to see more of him soon.

The Brazilian, who came in from Monaco during the summer, hasn't been a regular feature in the side. But after impressing on Saturday, having played the last 20 minutes after Adam Lallana went off with a cramp, he could be allowed further integration as the games come.

Supporters were asked for their thoughts on the midfielder making his first league start against Cardiff next weekend and most of them were on board.

Additionally, most seemed to think that the 24-year-old Fabinho should be considered over Jordan Henderson.

Here are a few of their reactions below:

Great to see Fabinho make his Premier League bow.💪



Should he start against Cardiff next week?🔴 pic.twitter.com/CfBAzDLKVC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 21, 2018

Best midfielder at Liverpool ain't he?

absolutely, he looked up and passed forward more in 2 minutes than all our other midfielders did in the whole game... — Ewan Thomas (@ewanthomas2706) October 21, 2018

You aren't alone...

I still can't quite understand why klopp doesn't play him he's clearly better than Henderson — Luminal 47 (@luminal47) October 21, 2018

That alias, though.

If every midfielder we have is even at 50% fitness they still better than Horrenderson ... — cAs (@cas6688) October 21, 2018

Absolutely, needs to find his feet in the prem — Richard Howell (@RichardHowell17) October 21, 2018

Yes. He looked so much better than the rest of the squad — chris mcclellan 🐝 (@mcclechhhh5) October 21, 2018

You won't find many fans who'd disagree.

Should start every game along with Keita and Gini — 🦅 (@lfcakh) October 21, 2018

Liverpool will face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday, ahead of their clash with Cardiff. They would probably want him starting that one too.