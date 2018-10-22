Liverpool Fans Call for Midfielder to Start After Watching Him Play Against Huddersfield

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

New Liverpool midfielder Fabinho made his Premier League debut against Huddersfield on the weekend and fans are hoping to see more of him soon.

The Brazilian, who came in from Monaco during the summer, hasn't been a regular feature in the side. But after impressing on Saturday, having played the last 20 minutes after Adam Lallana went off with a cramp, he could be allowed further integration as the games come.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Supporters were asked for their thoughts on the midfielder making his first league start against Cardiff next weekend and most of them were on board.

Additionally, most seemed to think that the 24-year-old Fabinho should be considered over Jordan Henderson.

Here are a few of their reactions below:

Best midfielder at Liverpool ain't he?

You aren't alone...

That alias, though.

You won't find many fans who'd disagree.

Liverpool will face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday, ahead of their clash with Cardiff. They would probably want him starting that one too.

More Soccer

