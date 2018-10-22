Alexis Sanchez, Mario Mandzukic Ruled out of Man United vs. Juventus

Some big names will be missing the the Champions League clash between Man United and Juventus.

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic has been ruled out of his side's Champions League group stage match against Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Croatian star will miss the clash as the result of an injury to his left ankle, per Goal, while Sami Khedira will also be absent for the trip.

Mandzukic has registered four goals and two assists in his 10 appearances for Juve so far this season and his presence up front will be sorely missed.

While Massimiliano Allegri will have limited options in attack due to this development, the manager will be happy to have Cristiano Ronaldo available as the Portuguese faced the threat of suspension for the upcoming match after getting sent off against Valencia in Juve's first group stage encounter.

However, the former Real Madrid star was only handed a one-game suspension and is available for his Old Trafford return.

United, meanwhile, will be without Chilean attacker Alexis Sanchez, who came off the bench against Chelsea on the weekend as the Red Devils drew 2-2 with the Stamford Bridge occupants.

United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed as much, while there are also doubts over Marouane Fellaini, Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot.

"The players you saw at training are the players available," the Portuguese told reporters on Monday. "Sanchez is not available."

Sanchez's struggles at United have continued into this season and he is rumored to be at odds with Mourinho, while also hoping for another January move.

The South American has only played one full game all season and has scored just once in seven Premier League appearances for United.

