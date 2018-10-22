Mesut Ozil Achieves Premier League Record Overtaking Compatriots Jurgen Klinsmann & Uwe Rosler

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil broke a record in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Leicester on Monday, as his goal saw him become the highest scoring German player in Premier League history.

Ozil broke the record as he finished off a lovely Arsenal move on the stroke of half-time to draw the Gunners level against the Foxes. He was then involved in both of Arsenal’s second-half goals, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to secure all three points.

It was his 30th Premier League goal, moving him above Tottenham icon Jurgen Klinsmann and Uwe Rosler. Both scored 29 Premier League goals during their career, with the latter scoring his goals for Manchester City and Southampton.

Ozil’s goal moves him just clear of Klinsmann and Rosler, but his dominance is displayed when looking at the other three players who make up the top five German Premier League scorers. As per Goal, they are Robert Huth (19 goals), Lukas Podolski (19) and Michael Ballack (17). The three played for Stoke City and Leicester City, Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

The 3-1 victory saw Arsenal extend their winning streak to ten in all competitions, a fantastic start to Unai Emery’s reign. The win sees Arsenal move up to fourth place, level on points with third-place Chelsea.

Ozil has been at the Emirates since 2013, when he completed a deadline day move from Real Madrid. He has since won three FA Cups with the Gunners, including the World Cup with Germany the following year.

Arsenal next travel to Lisbon to face Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday night, before a London derby at Crystal Palace on 28 October.