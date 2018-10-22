Mesut Ozil Achieves Premier League Record Overtaking Compatriots Jurgen Klinsmann & Uwe Rosler

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil broke a record in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Leicester on Monday, as his goal saw him become the highest scoring German player in Premier League history.

Ozil broke the record as he finished off a lovely Arsenal move on the stroke of half-time to draw the Gunners level against the Foxes. He was then involved in both of Arsenal’s second-half goals, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to secure all three points.

It was his 30th Premier League goal, moving him above Tottenham icon Jurgen Klinsmann and Uwe Rosler. Both scored 29 Premier League goals during their career, with the latter scoring his goals for Manchester City and Southampton.

Ozil’s goal moves him just clear of Klinsmann and Rosler, but his dominance is displayed when looking at the other three players who make up the top five German Premier League scorers. As per Goal, they are Robert Huth (19 goals), Lukas Podolski (19) and Michael Ballack (17). The three played for Stoke City and Leicester City, Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

The 3-1 victory saw Arsenal extend their winning streak to ten in all competitions, a fantastic start to Unai Emery’s reign. The win sees Arsenal move up to fourth place, level on points with third-place Chelsea.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Ozil has been at the Emirates since 2013, when he completed a deadline day move from Real Madrid. He has since won three FA Cups with the Gunners, including the World Cup with Germany the following year.

Arsenal next travel to Lisbon to face Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday night, before a London derby at Crystal Palace on 28 October.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)