Michael Owen Backs Arsenal's Attacking Firepower Claiming the Points Are 'Staying in the Capital'

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Liverpool legend Michael Owen believes Arsenal will continue their remarkable run of form by notching their tenth successive victory in all competitions, and prolong Leicester City's winless run against them.

After a difficult opening to the season with Unai Emery's side losing to both Manchester City and Chelsea, Arsenal have bounced back in style to win six games in a row in the Premier League and are back among the title-chasing pack. 


Owen claims that Arsenal's return to form, coupled with their attacking prowess, will see off the challenge of the Foxes. 

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker told BetVictor: "Leicester haven't won at Arsenal in their last 25 visits and I expect to see Unai Emery's side maintain their excellent run. 

"The Gunners are looking for their 10th consecutive win in all competitions for the sixth time in their history but first since October 2007."

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette forming a lethal relationship on the pitch, each netting four times in the league, Owen has predicted that Arsenal's attacking options will be too much for Claude Puel's Leicester to handle. 


Owen added: "Arsenal have goals in their locker and I expect to see another open, entertaining contest with the points staying in the capital."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The north London side produced arguably their best performance of the season in their 5-1 victory away at Fulham last time out, and will be boosted by the return of Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech and Ainsley Maitland-Niles from injury.


Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is a major doubt for the match after picking up an ankle injury whilst on international duty, and will be assessed ahead of the game.

