Report: Adrien Rabiot Nears New 3-Year PSG Deal Amid Transfer Rumors

Adrien Rabiot may be staying put after all.

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is rumored to be moving closer to signing a three-year extension with the club, despite recent rumors linking him with a switch to Liverpool.

According to French outlet Canal + (via Calcio Mercato), the 23-year-old is set to spurn interest from Liverpool and will pen a new deal committing himself to the Ligue 1 giants. Rabiot was rumored to be unsettled at the club, after he was left out of Didier Deschamps' France squad which went on to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, new France boss Thomas Tuchel appears to be intent on giving Rabiot game time for Les Bleus, and a lucrative contract offer from his club could well ensure that the midfielder remains in the French capital. Rabiot's current deal expires at the end of the season, and the likes of LiverpoolAC Milan and Juventus have all been linked with a January swoop.

Once viewed as a footballing wonderkid, Rabiot has matured into a top quality player renowned for his passing range and positioning. Reds fans may well feel aggrieved at missing out on him, but will feel confident in their capabilities to snare a suitably talented midfielder to bolster their side in the upcoming transfer window.

Rabiot's youth career saw him pass through no less than six academies, including Manchester City, before eventually settling at PSG. Given the wealth of the club, the player has always had to compete fiercely for a place in the side, but has remained an important part of the squad during their transformation into a footballing superpower.

