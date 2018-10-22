Rafinha Admits He Felt Comfortable at Inter and Thought They Would Sign Him Permanently

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has admitted that he was looking forward to remaining at Inter and thought they would have signed him on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old Brazilian joined the Italian side on loan in January and took a real liking to the club. But he returned to Barca during the summer and has made three appearances for the La Liga champions so far this season.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

With La Blaugrana set to welcome the Nerazzurri to the Camp Nou on Wednesday for a Champions League showdown, Rafinha is excited to face some of his former Inter teammates.

"Obviously," he told Mundo Deportivo in an interview, when asked if will be a special occasion for him. "It was a big surprise when it touched us and a motivation for me. At the same time, I want to meet again with my colleagues and the people who welcomed me so well."

Asked if he was hurt by the Serie A side not taking him on a permanent deal, he replied: "Painful is not the word. It was just a few months in which I was very well, regaining confidence after a long injury. 

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"For the treatment of my teammates and that of all the fans I felt very comfortable, they treated me like at home. Logically, as things happened, it was not expected.

"No. I knew they were happy inside the club and we thought they were going to exercise the purchase option, but it did not end up happening."

