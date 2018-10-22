Shakhtar Donetsk vs Man City Preview: How to Watch, Recent Form, Teams News, Predictions & More

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

The third match day in the Champions League group stage sees Manchester City face a tough trip to Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk. 

City are second in Group F with three points and bounced back from their first defeat against Lyon with a late 2-1 win at Hoffenheim on match day two.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Donetsk have drawn both group games so far and will be hoping to cause an upset in Kharkiv. 

City know Shakhtar’s formidable home form all too well – falling to a 2-1 defeat in last season’s competition. Top of their respective domestic leagues, both will be looking to replicate their form in a game which already seems crucial if either side wants to progress to the last 16.

Likely to be a close affair, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When? Tuesday 23 October @ 8:00pm (BST)
Where? OSK Metalist Stadium
How Can I Watch It? BT Sport 3
How Can I Watch It Outside UK? Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Special/BT Live Score

Key Battles


Marlos vs Raheem Sterling


Two of the most creative outlets likely to be on show, this clash promises be a fascinating one.

Marlos has been ever present for Shakhtar since his arrival in 2014 and has featured in all but one game in all competitions this season. 

The Brazilian winger has scored six league goals, behind only striker Junior Moraes, who has netted 12.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

Sterling is City’s joint second top scorer in the league has been pivotal in his side’s impressive start in the current campaign.

Although the England international is yet to score in this season's Champions League, Sterling is a match winner and one of City’s most experienced players in the prestigious competition.

Recent Form

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

As previously mentioned, both teams are on course to retain their domestic titles. The Ukrainians have won ten of their 12 league games and lead Dynamo Kiev by two points, scoring 31 goals and conceding just six in the process.


While City boast of one Europe’s deadliest strikers in Sergio Aguero, Donetsk’s Junior Moraes has been prolific since his summer move from rivals Kiev. The Brazilian notched a brace in their 2-2 draw with Lyon on match day two and leads the Ukrainian goalscoring charts with an impressive ten goals in 11 league games.

Undefeated in the league, City have carried on from where they left last season and lead Liverpool on goal difference. The Merseyside club are the only team to prevent City from scoring this season.

City’s squad in depth is regarded as one of the best in Europe and will have to be at their best to overcome Donetsk.

Team News

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Manager Pep Guardiola has named Kevin De Bruyne as part of the 21 man squad. After a two-month injury lay off, the Belgian made his comeback from injury against Burnley and could feature.

Kyle Walker is set to feature in Tuesday’s game, having missed out last Saturday due a knock. Fabian Delph, Ilkay Gundogan and Danilo all miss out and second choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo remains a long-term injury absentee.

Shakhtar will be without playmaker Taison for a third consecutive game after suffering a ruptured knee ligament at the start of the month. The Brazilian scored in last season’s famous win over Napoli in the group stages.


Midfield duo Maksym Malyshev and Vyacheslav Tankovsky are long-term absentees.

Predicted Lineups


Shakhtar: Pyatov; Ismaily, Matviyenko, Krysvtov, Butko; Maycon, Alan Patrick; Fernando, Marlos, Wellington Nem; Moraes.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Mendy; David Silva, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva; Sane, Sterling, Aguero.

Prediction

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

City will face an intimidating atmosphere. With plenty of European experience, this is a Shakhtar team capable of upsetting European giants.

Striker Moraes will look to cause the City defence problems, hoping to add to his incredible goal tally, while Marlos and Wellington Nem will look to penetrate in wide positions. 

In a group that’s already produced surprises, City will have to be at their best to defeat an incredibly hardworking team. However, boosted by the return of De Bruyne, Guardiola has an array of phenomenal talent to change the game if needed.

One of the world’s most influential midfielders, De Bruyne’s return is a huge boost for his side, who will be looking to go one step further after last season’s quarter final defeat to Liverpool.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Manchester City

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)