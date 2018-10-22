Trent Alexander-Arnold Reiterates Desire to Stay at Liverpool 'for the Rest of My Career'

Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed that he wants to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career, after coming up through the ranks at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold has been on Liverpool's books since the age of six and his emergence has been one of the stories of the last few seasons for the Reds. The full back made his debut in 2016 before becoming a first-team regular during last season.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold tells @henrywinter that there is more to him than just being a top footballer #HUDLIVhttps://t.co/TQdyuEbQec — Times Sport (@TimesSport) October 20, 2018

The youngster finished the 2017/18 campaign by playing in the Champions League final and then making his England debut, both at the age of just 19.

Alexander-Arnold recently celebrated his 20th birthday, and despite the fact that he has his entire career ahead of him, he already knows that he wants to spend it all at Anfield.

"There is nowhere else I’d rather be than Liverpool. Somewhere I want to stay for the rest of my career is Liverpool," he told the Times.

"It’s what I’ve always dreamed of. Liverpool are special. It’s completely down to the fans. Whether we are winning or losing we always have their love."

The youngster also stated his long-term goal to captain Liverpool in the future.

"I want to become captain one day. That’s definitely a dream of mine," he said.

Little chat with the wonderful @trentaa98 today for @90min_Football on chess, Liverpool and England 👇https://t.co/xWVnfm6fV4 — Andrew Headspeath (@Andy_Headspeath) October 8, 2018

"I hope with dedication, the right advice and the hard work that still needs to be put in that one day I might achieve that dream of becoming captain, something that me and my family will be very proud of if it comes."

Alexander-Arnold has not played in Liverpool's last two matches, with Joe Gomez preferred at right back, but he could return for Wednesday's meeting with Red Star Belgrade.