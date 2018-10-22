Trent Alexander-Arnold Reiterates Desire to Stay at Liverpool 'for the Rest of My Career'

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed that he wants to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career, after coming up through the ranks at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold has been on Liverpool's books since the age of six and his emergence has been one of the stories of the last few seasons for the Reds. The full back made his debut in 2016 before becoming a first-team regular during last season.

The youngster finished the 2017/18 campaign by playing in the Champions League final and then making his England debut, both at the age of just 19.

Alexander-Arnold recently celebrated his 20th birthday, and despite the fact that he has his entire career ahead of him, he already knows that he wants to spend it all at Anfield.

"There is nowhere else I’d rather be than Liverpool. Somewhere I want to stay for the rest of my career is Liverpool," he told the Times.

"It’s what I’ve always dreamed of. Liverpool are special. It’s completely down to the fans. Whether we are winning or losing we always have their love."

The youngster also stated his long-term goal to captain Liverpool in the future.

"I want to become captain one day. That’s definitely a dream of mine," he said.

"I hope with dedication, the right advice and the hard work that still needs to be put in that one day I might achieve that dream of becoming captain, something that me and my family will be very proud of if it comes."

Alexander-Arnold has not played in Liverpool's last two matches, with Joe Gomez preferred at right back, but he could return for Wednesday's meeting with Red Star Belgrade.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)