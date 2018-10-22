Unai Emery Believes Arsenal Will Benefit From Mesut Ozil's International Retirement

Unai Emery believes that Arsenal will benefit from a more "focused" Mesut Ozil as a result of his early international retirement.

Ozil chose to end his Germany career after this summer's ignominious World Cup exit, citing racism and disrespect he had received in the wake of being photographed with controversial Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May.

Emery's predecessor Arsene Wenger claimed that Ozil may now lack "motivation" as the result of his retirement, but the Spaniard believes that an extra two weeks of training will work in both Arsenal and Ozil's favour.

"I [can’t] explain with the players who are playing with the national teams," he said, quoted by the Independent. "Also it is not easy as they are playing two matches.





"When the players stop for these games maybe it can do the focus more for us, with training and improving on things. It could help him [Ozil] find our idea more quickly."

Ozil is set to start for Arsenal on Monday as they entertain Leicester, looking for a tenth consecutive victory in all competitions.





The Gunners lost their first two matches under Emery but have since maintained a 100% record and will be just two points off the top of the Premier League if they beat the Foxes.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

They have also won their first two Europa League games but will face a tougher test on Thursday as they travel to Portugal to face Sporting CP.

Ozil missed Arsenal's last Premier League match at Fulham with a back injury, but he has returned to full fitness in time for Monday's game.