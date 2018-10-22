Xherdan Shaqiri Reveals What Jurgen Klopp Told Liverpool Players After Unconvincing Win

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed what Jurgen Klopp shouted at his Liverpool players after their unconvincing 1-0 win at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Shaqiri's incisive pass was finished by Mohamed Salah for the game's only goal, but Liverpool were lucky to escape with the three points against the dogged Terriers, who spurned several good opportunities.

The win lifted Liverpool into 2nd place in the Premier League, with only goal difference keeping them below leaders Manchester City. But Klopp did not let the result paper over the cracks, as Shaqiri explained.

"He wants the best from you and always demands that you give 100 per cent," the Swiss winger told the Liverpool Echo.

"He is very emotional. If he sees something that is not 100 per cent normal he will shout... and he did!

"That’s normal. Everything was not perfect like he wanted it to be. In the end we won the game and that was the most important thing. But we have to analyse what was good and what was not good.

"We had opportunities to score more goals. Eight or 10 times when it came to making the final pass we could have done better. Maybe we can do better offensively.

"It was not the best football we have played, but we got three points."

It was an important victory for Liverpool as they ended a four-match winless streak ahead of a crucial Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

