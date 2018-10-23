Irish soccer club Bohemian FC's new jerseys feature iconic reggae musician Bob Marley to celebrate the 38th anniversary of his performance at their park in 1980.

The club revealed the new 2019 away jersey, which features red, yellow and green stripes down the left side of the kit.

The stadium hosted Thin Lizzy and the Boomtown Rats in the 1970s and then Bob Marley, Meatloaf and Black Sabbath in the 1980s. In the 1990s, Faith No More, Sonic Youth, Ice Cube and the Red Hot Chili Peppers played at Dalymount Park.

We are delighted to reveal our 2019 away jersey.



Designed by #Bohs in conjunction with our new kit suppliers O'Neills, it gives a nod to Dalymount's special place in the hearts of football and music fans.



Available for pre-order in time for Christmas:

The jersey was designed by the club with the team's new kit supplier O'Neills to honor the club's musical history. The Dublin-based Bohs will wear them for the SSE Airtricity League season.

Jerseys are available for pre-order and will be worn throughout the season.