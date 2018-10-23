Photos: Bob Marley Featured on Irish Soccer Club Bohemian FC's Jerseys

The new Bohemian FC jerseys pays tribute to its stadium, Dalymount Park, and its relationship between soccer and music fans.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 23, 2018

Irish soccer club Bohemian FC's new jerseys feature iconic reggae musician Bob Marley to celebrate the 38th anniversary of his performance at their park in 1980.

The club revealed the new 2019 away jersey, which features red, yellow and green stripes down the left side of the kit.

The stadium hosted Thin Lizzy and the Boomtown Rats in the 1970s and then Bob Marley, Meatloaf and Black Sabbath in the 1980s. In the 1990s, Faith No More, Sonic Youth, Ice Cube and the Red Hot Chili Peppers played at Dalymount Park.

The jersey was designed by the club with the team's new kit supplier O'Neills to honor the club's musical history. The Dublin-based Bohs will wear them for the SSE Airtricity League season.

Jerseys are available for pre-order and will be worn throughout the season.

More Soccer

