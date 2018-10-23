Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Preview: How to Watch, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

By 90Min
October 23, 2018

The two sides with perfect starts in Group A meet in the Champions League this week, as Borussia Dortmund host Atletico Madrid at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund have enjoyed a fabulous start to the season under Lucien Favre, as they lead both the Bundesliga and their Champions League group and are yet to taste defeat so far.

Diego Simeone's side meanwhile are just two points off Barcelona at the top of La Liga, as they hope to be the team to inflict Dortmund's first loss of the season, in the first of two games that looks set to decide who ultimately tops the group.

Ahead of the game in Germany, here's everything you need to know:

When? Wednesday 23rd October @ 20:00 (BST)
Where? Signal Iduna Park
How Can I Watch? BT Sport 

Recent Form


Dortmund have started the season in fine form and have won five of their last six games in all competitions, scoring no fewer than 23 goals in that time, with their most recent win - a 4-0 win against VfB Stuttgart - maintaining their three-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga. 

FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO-TRAINING

Atletico meanwhile are on a decent run of form themselves, winning four of their last six games in all competitions and drawing the other two, although surrendering a lead in their recent 1-1 draw against Villarreal means they're two points off Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Key Battle


Marco Reus vs Rodri

Marco Reus has flourished this season since being reunited with his former manager at Borussia Monchengladbach in Lucien Favre, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in all competitions this season.

VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

With the 29-year-old expected to start behind a central striker for Dortmund, the task of nullifying Reus could at the feet of Rodri, who has impressed since arriving at Atletico Madrid this summer. 

The holding midfielder has looked assured in the centre of midfield for Simeone's side despite being only 22, although the experience and quality of Reus could provide a tough test for the youngster.

Team News

Favre's injury concerns all stem in defence ahead of the Atletico Madrid game, with Jermey Toljan and Marcel Schmelzer (both knee), Manuel Akanji (hip) and Raphael Guerreiro (muscle) all out, while Paco Alcacer is a slight doubt. 

Simeone will be without Jose Giminez (thigh) who hasn't travelled with the squad, while Diego Costa (hamstring) and Stefan Savic (calf) have been included in the squad travelling to Germany. 

Villarreal CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Predicted Lineups


Borussia Dortmund XI: Burki; Piszczek, Toprak, Diallo, Hakimi; Witsel, Delaney; Pulisic, Reus, Sancho; Philipp. 


Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, Hernandez, Luis; Koke, Rodri, Saul, Lemar; Costa, Griezmann. 

Prediction


As these two are expected to qualify for the last 16 of Champions League following their starts in this year's competition, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid could play out an entertaining game as they battle for top spot in Group A. 

FBL-EUR-C1-DORTMUND-PRESSER

Dortmund will need to be patient to break down a typically stubborn Simeone side, yet they haven't found goals hard to come by this season, and with this game being played at home, it puts the Budesliga side as slight favourites to claim all three points. 


Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Atletico Madrid

More Soccer

