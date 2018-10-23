Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Preview: How to Watch, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

The two sides with perfect starts in Group A meet in the Champions League this week, as Borussia Dortmund host Atletico Madrid at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund have enjoyed a fabulous start to the season under Lucien Favre, as they lead both the Bundesliga and their Champions League group and are yet to taste defeat so far.

Diego Simeone's side meanwhile are just two points off Barcelona at the top of La Liga, as they hope to be the team to inflict Dortmund's first loss of the season, in the first of two games that looks set to decide who ultimately tops the group.

Ahead of the game in Germany, here's everything you need to know:

When? Wednesday 23rd October @ 20:00 (BST) Where? Signal Iduna Park How Can I Watch? BT Sport

Recent Form

