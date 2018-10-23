Cristiano Ronaldo Insists That He is a 'Happy Man' Despite Recent Rape Allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted that he is a 'happy man' as he answered questions regarding the rape allegation against him.
Ronaldo is currently the subject of a criminal investigation by Las Vegas police and a separate civil action after the allegation made by Kathryn Mayorga, who claims she was assaulted by the Portuguese in his penthouse suite in 2009.
Ronaldo has strenuously denied these allegations and the further accusations that he used 'fixers' to stop Mayorga pursuing criminal charges – including paying her $375,000 in 'hush money'.
Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Juventus' Champions League tie with Ronaldo's former club Manchester United, the 33-year-old provided his view of the current situation.
“I know I am an example. I know, 100%. On the pitch and outside the pitch. So I am always smiling, I am happy man, I’m blessed that I play in a fantastic club," he said, as per the Guardian.
Thanks for the warm welcome. Always feel at home here. pic.twitter.com/Tr5gny5Z5A— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 22, 2018
"I have a fantastic family, I have four kids, I am healthy. I have everything. So the rest, it doesn’t interfere on me. I’m very, very well.”
When pushed to elaborate, Ronaldo continued: "You didn’t listen to what I say. I am a happy man. We did the statement two weeks ago, if I’m not wrong. I am glad [about how it progresses]. Of course, I’m not going to lie in this situation, I’m very happy. My lawyers, they are confident and of course I am, too.
"The most important is I enjoy the football, I enjoy my life. The rest, I have people who take care of my life. Of course, the truth is always coming in the first position [eventually]. So, I’m good.”
As it stands, the investigation into the allegations is still ongoing and there is no clear time frame as to how long the process will take to complete.