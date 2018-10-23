Cristiano Ronaldo Insists That He is a 'Happy Man' Despite Recent Rape Allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted that he is a 'happy man' as he answered questions regarding the rape allegation against him.

Ronaldo is currently the subject of a criminal investigation by Las Vegas police and a separate civil action after the allegation made by Kathryn Mayorga, who claims she was assaulted by the Portuguese in his penthouse suite in 2009.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ronaldo has strenuously denied these allegations and the further accusations that he used 'fixers' to stop Mayorga pursuing criminal charges – including paying her $375,000 in 'hush money'.





Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Juventus' Champions League tie with Ronaldo's former club Manchester United, the 33-year-old provided his view of the current situation.

“I know I am an example. I know, 100%. On the pitch and outside the pitch. So I am always smiling, I am happy man, I’m blessed that I play in a fantastic club," he said, as per the Guardian.

Thanks for the warm welcome. Always feel at home here. pic.twitter.com/Tr5gny5Z5A — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 22, 2018

"I have a fantastic family, I have four kids, I am healthy. I have everything. So the rest, it doesn’t interfere on me. I’m very, very well.”

When pushed to elaborate, Ronaldo continued: "You didn’t listen to what I say. I am a happy man. We did the statement two weeks ago, if I’m not wrong. I am glad [about how it progresses]. Of course, I’m not going to lie in this situation, I’m very happy. My lawyers, they are confident and of course I am, too.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"The most important is I enjoy the football, I enjoy my life. The rest, I have people who take care of my life. Of course, the truth is always coming in the first position [eventually]. So, I’m good.”

As it stands, the investigation into the allegations is still ongoing and there is no clear time frame as to how long the process will take to complete.