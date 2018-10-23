Cristiano Ronaldo Responds to Isco's Claims That Real Madrid Aren't 'Crying' Over His Departure

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a swipe back at Isco after the midfielder claimed Real Madrid were not "crying" over his departure, by highlighting his former club's recent woes on the field.

While Juventus currently sit comfortably atop of Serie A with Ronaldo firing on all cylinders, Real Madrid are languishing under the guidance of Julen Lopetegui after managing just four wins in nine La Liga games so far.

With the pressure building at the Bernabeu, Isco was asked if his side were missing the star quality Ronaldo brought to the table ahead of their Champions League clash with Viktoria Plzen - a game which poses as an opportunity to end their streak of five games without a win.





Isco said in response, via AS: "People have been talking about that all season. We can't be talking about someone who isn't here. I miss [Gareth] Bale and [Dani] Carvajal when they are not with us. There are plenty of solutions to score goals.

"We can't be crying over someone who didn't want to be here."

Isco's words were then brought to Ronaldo's attention during his press conference at Old Trafford, prior to Juventus' meeting with Manchester United, and the 33-year-old was equally as blunt in return.

"It's all right. You can not cry," Ronaldo said, via Marca. "I do not have to talk about other clubs.

"Everyone knows the story I had at Real Madrid and what is important tomorrow's game [against Manchester United]. It's not for me to talk about the crisis of others."

Moreover, Ronaldo's time in front of the media on Monday also saw him quizzed on the rape allegations he faces relating to an incident which took place in Las Vegas in 2009, but he looked to dismiss the story and instead highlight the 'happy' life he currently leads.