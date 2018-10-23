Erik Lamela Admits Tottenham Are in Danger of Failing to Qualify From Their Champions League Group

Erik Lamela has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur are in danger of missing out on Champions League Group B progression if they drop further points to PSV Eindhoven.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have it all to do after losing their opening two Group B games to Inter and FC Barcelona.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Spurs' conquerors boast six points each, after victories over both Spurs and PSV have catapulted them to the top of Group B, leaving the north Londoners and the Dutch outfit, who meet tomorrow, on zero points.

Lamela, who scored in the 4-2 defeat to Barcelona at Wembley, has spoken to journalists ahead of the trip to Holland to give his thoughts on the likelihood of Spurs' progression and the unequivocal need for victories in the remaining matches.

"We know we have to win. Unfortunately we started the Champions League by losing in Milan," Lamela said, as reported by the Mirror. "After, we lost against Barcelona and we will not have too many more chances, so we have to win,"

Erik Lamela this season though. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PbmSAVbiY8 — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) October 20, 2018

Lamela is in excellent form but his workload is being carefully monitored after he spent 13 months out injured, requiring surgery on both hips before he returned to action in November last year.





"They (Pochettino and his staff) know how to manage me after a lot of time together. Sometimes I cannot go 80 per cent, even in training. I feel crazy but it's like this," Lamela added.





"I try to train hard but to arrive to the game in a good condition and take care of myself. Normally we train really hard but I want to play the games — it’s more important than training. This is what we’re doing now and the manager and the staff, they take care of me and all the team,"

10 - Erik Lamela has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last nine games in all competitions (7 goals, 3 assists). Form. #WHUTOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2018

Lamela and his Spurs teammates face PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday evening, knowing that anything but a victory further heightens the precarious situation they find themselves in as a Champions League exit looms large.