French Report Claims Real Madrid Have 'Contacted' Arsene Wenger With Lopetegui on the Brink

By 90Min
October 23, 2018

Real Madrid have established contact with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger as Julen Lopetegui's position remains uncertain, according to a report. 

After overseeing Real's fourth defeat in five games during the shock loss to Levante on the weekend, Lopetegui appears to be running out of time to turn the club's fortunes around and club president Florentino Perez has seemingly started his search for a successor. 

A number of names have already been suggested as potential replacements and according to Paris United, Wenger - who recently confirmed his desire to return to management by January - has now been contacted by Real Madrid

The Spanish giants are understood to have made attempts to lure the Frenchman to the Bernabeu several times in the past but were unable to prise him away from the Gunners

While Wenger appears to be an option for Real should they pull the trigger to end the former Spanish national team coach's time at the club, the likes of Antonio Conte and the club's Castilla team manager Santiago Solari are also in the running.

The former Arsenal boss has been without work since ending his 22-year reign at the Emirates at the end of last season, but he has not been without job offers from around the world.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

In addition to Los Blancos' supposed enquiry, Wenger has reportedly also been contacted by Paris Saint-Germain who are eager to make the 69-year-old the club's director of football. 

