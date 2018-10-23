Gareth Southgate Keeping Tabs on Arsenal & Wolves Youngsters Ahead of International Break

Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson is the latest English youngster to peak Gareth Southgate's interest following his stellar form for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Southgate and the Three Lions' coaching staff have placed a greater emphasis on youth in recent international friendlies, with Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old sensation Jadon Sancho making his senior debut for England earlier this month. Now it seems that Nelson is the next youngster who will be getting his first senior call up for his country before too long.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jadon Sancho:



• 8 appearances

• 2 goals

• 6 assists



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Reiss Nelson:



• 4 appearances

• 4 goals

• 0 assists



English teenagers in the Bundesliga. pic.twitter.com/WbCsiV7wdJ — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) October 20, 2018

Nelson, 18, has scored four goals in as many games for Hoffenheim, who currently sit third in the Bundesliga. His decision to leave Arsenal in order to get regular playing time appears to be paying dividends, though he did sign a new deal with the Gunners before leaving for Germany.

Nelson has also been lighting it up for the England U-21 side, scoring two goals in as many games during the European U-21 qualifiers against Scotland and Andorra. On this form, however, Arsenal will surely look to bring him back into their first team plans for the 2019/20 Premier League season.

According to the Mirror, Southgate has been mightily impressed with the youngster, and is also keeping tabs on Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who has featured four times for his side in the league this season, and was part of England's U-17 World Cup-winning side last year.

England's next international friendly is against the United States on 15 November, before hosting Croatia in the Nations League three days later.