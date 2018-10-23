LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Old Trafford as Juventus Faces Man United

Watch all the key plays as Manchester United and Juventus clash in the Champions League group stage.

By Avi Creditor
October 23, 2018

Ever since the Champions League draw, this date on the calendar has been circled for Manchester United and Juventus.

The two sides meet at Old Trafford in a group-stage clash on Wednesday, which marks a reunion for Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba and their old teams. Ronaldo starred at Manchester United from 2003-2009 before bolting for Real Madrid, while Pogba played for Juventus from 2012-2016 in between his two stints with Manchester United.

The focus will be on both players for myriad reasons, with Ronaldo's being multi-pronged. He remains in the crosshairs of a rape accusation dating back to an alleged incident in Las Vegas in 2009, though he continues to play on for Juventus while a nine-year-old criminal investigation has been reopened and has goals in each of his last two games.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The rematch in Turin will take place in the teams' next Champions League match, on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

