Ever since the Champions League draw, this date on the calendar has been circled for Manchester United and Juventus.

The two sides meet at Old Trafford in a group-stage clash on Wednesday, which marks a reunion for Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba and their old teams. Ronaldo starred at Manchester United from 2003-2009 before bolting for Real Madrid, while Pogba played for Juventus from 2012-2016 in between his two stints with Manchester United.

The focus will be on both players for myriad reasons, with Ronaldo's being multi-pronged. He remains in the crosshairs of a rape accusation dating back to an alleged incident in Las Vegas in 2009, though he continues to play on for Juventus while a nine-year-old criminal investigation has been reopened and has goals in each of his last two games.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Juventus Starting XI: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Ronaldo, Dybala



Subs: Perin, De Sciglio, Benatia, Barzagli Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Kean

The rematch in Turin will take place in the teams' next Champions League match, on Wednesday, Nov. 7.