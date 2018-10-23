Niko Kovac Expects AEK Athens to Provide Stern Test for Bayern Munich in UCL Tie

By 90Min
October 23, 2018

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovas admits his side's upcoming Champions League tie against AEK Athens 'will not be easy'. 

The five-time winners have had an indifferent start to this year's competition, after following up a win against SL Benfica in their first game with an underwhelming draw at home to Ajax to leave them second in the group.

While Kovac's side are set to face the only team without a point in Group E in the shape of AEK Athens, the 47-year-old has refused to underestimate the Greek side.

"The task tomorrow is very clear – we want to win the game, but we know that will not be easy," said Kovac in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by GOAL

"Victories are always important. For Athens, it could be there last chance [to get enough points to progress from the group] and they will be highly motivated."

Kovac will be hoping his Bayern side can follow up their recent 3-1 win against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga with another win in Greece, after the victory ended a run of four games in all competitions without a win, as speculation surrounding his future began to mount.  

One man who the Bayern boss has confirmed will miss the game is experienced winger Franck Ribery due to a back injury, while Kovac also gave an update over the fitness of David Alaba. 

"Franck is unfortunately not available," he added. "With David Alaba, we will decide after training if he is an alternative. Otherwise, everyone is well."

