'Offer All the Money': Liverpool Fans Eagerly Call on the Reds to Sign James Maddison

Leicester City have proved a tough nut to crack this season under Claude Puel and it is in part due to the plethora of young talent they have at their disposal - most of whom have caught the eye of rival fanbases.

James Maddison, in particular, has found himself as a focal point of discussion for many after a series of impressive performances in his debut campaign for the Foxes.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 21-year-old - who joined from Norwich in the summer - has been one of Leicester's brightest sparks in the final third so far this term having scored three and created a further two in nine games - and some Liverpool fans have placed him towards the top of their summer wishlist.





Maddison was linked to a host of Premier League clubs over the summer, including the Reds, before finally landing at the King Power Stadium, and after again showcasing his ability in the Foxes' 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Monday he has got a collection of the Liverpool faithful dreaming of seeing him play at Anfield week in and week out.

With his performance at the Emirates in mind, Liverpool fans have taken to social media to call on the club to do whatever it takes to land the youngster...

Offer all the money for that James Maddison btw he's going to be a top player #LFC — Ryan Howarth (@RyanHowarth17) October 22, 2018

Anyone take young Maddison at Liverpool. Love watching him, he's certainly a breath of fresh air. #LFC #YNWA — Anfield Dugout Tickets (@DugoutTickets) October 22, 2018





@LFC sign maddison in Jan @John_W_Henry going to be some player — Alan Middleton (@almid0580) October 22, 2018





If I was Klopp I’d be putting £60m in for Maddison in January. He’s that good imo #LFC — Luke 🕳 (@LMOfficialTwit) October 22, 2018

Some fans know exactly who he could replace in the current squad...

james maddison is the player adam lallana thinks he is...that should have been out swap in the summer — Jassi Sidhu (@Jassisidhu) October 22, 2018





The more I feel my manager was absolutely dumb to stick with Lallana and not replace him with Maddison. https://t.co/Li3qUXF3v0 — Curry D (@LFCDev) October 22, 2018

Take Lallana and give us Maddison @LCFC — Sam (@LFCSam_) October 22, 2018

Maddison is a very intelligent player, could have been a perfect Lallana replacement. — The Normal One (@Shai_lfc) October 22, 2018

And others are simply annoyed that the Reds didn't make a move in the summer..