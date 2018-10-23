'Offer All the Money': Liverpool Fans Eagerly Call on the Reds to Sign James Maddison

By 90Min
October 23, 2018

Leicester City have proved a tough nut to crack this season under Claude Puel and it is in part due to the plethora of young talent they have at their disposal - most of whom have caught the eye of rival fanbases. 

James Maddison, in particular, has found himself as a focal point of discussion for many after a series of impressive performances in his debut campaign for the Foxes.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 21-year-old - who joined from Norwich in the summer - has been one of Leicester's brightest sparks in the final third so far this term having scored three and created a further two in nine games - and some Liverpool fans have placed him towards the top of their summer wishlist. 


Maddison was linked to a host of Premier League clubs over the summer, including the Reds, before finally landing at the King Power Stadium, and after again showcasing his ability in the Foxes' 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Monday he has got a collection of the Liverpool faithful dreaming of seeing him play at Anfield week in and week out. 

With his performance at the Emirates in mind, Liverpool fans have taken to social media to call on the club to do whatever it takes to land the youngster...



Some fans know exactly who he could replace in the current squad...


And others are simply annoyed that the Reds didn't make a move in the summer..

