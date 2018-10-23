PSV Boss Mark van Bommel Says Wednesday's Game Against Spurs Is a Do or Die Encounter

PSV Eindhoven manager Mark van Bommel has admitted that it's going to be do or die for his side when they face Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at home on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

The Dutch outfit haven't been able to take any points from their first two matches in Group B, having lost to Barcelona and Inter. But they're in the same boat as the Londoners, who have lost both of their opening matches too.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Wednesday's game is a decisive one for both clubs and van Bommel knows it a loss for his side could spell an exit.

“Winning means you are still in the group, but if you lose it’s almost over,” the coach said via Sport 360.

“Spurs have a lot of quality players and weapons to win games, but we have that also.

“In my opinion Inter, Barcelona and Tottenham are almost equal, there are no big differences.”

VI-Images/GettyImages

Van Bommel also noted some of Spurs' struggles this season, particularly the form of Harry Kane, but reckons they're still playing well.

“I think all the top teams in Europe have that problem, I don’t think Spurs are playing badly, they can play in several ways,” he added. “It’s difficult, they played a long road in the World Cup and have some injuries but I think they are doing well.

“Part of being a striker is if you don’t score you are concerned, but if the team is playing well the goals will come," he added. “They have a lot of quality, if you are such a quality player it is only a matter of time before you start scoring again.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“If we only concentrate on Harry Kane it will be difficult to have an eye on the others, they have quality players not only up front but in midfield and with Kieran Trippier providing the crosses.”