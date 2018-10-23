Romelu Lukaku Admits He and Man Utd Teammates Are Still Out of Sync Over a Year After He Arrived

By 90Min
October 23, 2018

Romelu Lukaku has attempted to explain his current goalscoring drought for Manchester United, having failed to score in his last seven games for the club. 

The Belgian has remained prolific for his country in that time, scoring twice against Switzerland in the most recent international break to extend his lead at the top of the country's all-time goalscoring charts, but will go into Tuesday's clash with Juventus having failed to score for United in almost 700 minutes of football. 

Lukaku has admitted that despite being at Old Trafford for more than a year, he and his teammates are still not entirely in sync – and is quoted by the Mirror as saying: “With Belgium I've been playing for 10 years, since I was 16. The players know me much more. 

"Here, I still think the teamwork between myself and my teammates can improve and be much better. It's something that we're working on. The players need to know me and know my movement. When that starts clicking, I think the results I have with Belgium will also come here.”

The 25-year-old also discussed his side's slow start during this weekend's 2-2 draw with Chelsea, which saw United come from a goal behind to lead 2-1 until the 96th minute, when Ross Barkley found a late equaliser. 

“We have a plan every time we go against a team, but I don't know how to explain it. It's just something we need to get out of. Offensively, we're set up really well, but then it's on the ball where we need to make a difference.”

