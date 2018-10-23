Romelu Lukaku Admits Man Utd Need to Start Games Better After Recent First Half Displays

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has admitted that the team need to find a way of playing at a consistent level for a whole game after Saturday's 2-2 draw against Chelsea was once more split into a lacklustre first half and a very good second half.

United had similar problems against Newcastle prior to the international break, finding themselves 2-0 down at the break before mounting a second half comeback to win 3-2. And it wasn't until after going 1-0 down at Stamford Bridge that United sparked into action.

"I think the first half we just started slow. No initiative on the ball and no movement. But then in the second half we did everything we said we wanted to do in the first half," Lukaku said at a press conference, via ManUtd.com, ahead of facing Juventus in the Champions League.

"We do it always in the second half and that's why we come back to get great results. But now the key is to start games how we start them in the second half, and maintain it as much as we can."

Manager Jose Mourinho is reported to have told the United players to focus on the positives of the second half performance against Chelsea rather than dwell on the 2-2 draw and 96th minute equaliser that cost the team the full three points.

"Obviously we were really disappointed with the way the game ended against Chelsea but, like I said at the start of the season, a lot of stuff has changed behind the scenes and it's going to take time to be where we want to be," Lukaku explained.

"But I think the last three games proved that we can play, press forward and we have players to make the difference. Now, the work that we're doing behind the scenes has to deliver into wins."

Complete with former United hero Cristiano Ronaldo in tow, Juventus arrive at Old Trafford only days after dropping their first points of the season following Genoa's draw in Turin at the weekend. Prior to that, Juve had won all 10 games they have played in all competitions.