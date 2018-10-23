Samuel Umtiti Set for Further Week Out as Surgery on Knee Problem Remains an Option

Barcelona centre back Samuel Umtiti is set to endure another week on the sidelines after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

The 24-year-old has been out of action since 28 September, missing five games for both club and country due to discomfort in his left knee. However, he was expected to return to training this week.

According to AS however, the Frenchman will have to wait a further week before he returns to training, as the report claims his recovery from the injury is taking longer than previously anticipated, despite describing his response to treatment as a 'relative success'.

Despite the club hoping Umtiti's course of treatment will be enough to disperse any discomfort in his knee, surgery still remains an option, which could rule the defender out for a further two months. Barcelona's La Liga game against Atletico Madrid on 2 November is the likely date of his return should that happen.

Barcelona are currently light in regard to first team centre backs due to injuries to both Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen (hamstring), meaning Ernesto Valverde has only Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet as recognised central defenders for the upcoming games, starting with a Champions League tie against Inter on Wednesday night.

Another player the Catalan side will be without is their talisman, Lionel Messi, after the forward sustained a fracture in his arm during a recent 4-2 win against Sevilla, ruling the Argentine out for key games against Inter and Real Madrid.