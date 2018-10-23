Sky Sports Pundit Tony Gale Says West Ham Star Could Benefit From More Training

Sky Sports pundit Tony Gale has suggested that West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic is in need of more training.

The striker has been the Hammers' chief source of goals this season but Gale reckons being allowed to participate in more training sessions will benefit him.

Arnautovic is said to be rested during certain sessions because of an injury. However, the pundit, who spoke on LOVESPORT Radio’s West Ham Fan show this week, has compared the Austrian's built to that of Wayne Rooney and has said that such players play better when they train often.

“I’ll don’t think he will burn out, he could aggravate the injury but they manage injuries now in mid-week, training schedules,” Gale said.

“They’ll monitor that and they’ll know how far he can go before it becomes a proper injury but the burnout thing, no, as what they’re doing is giving him a lot of rest in mid-week.

“What he really needs probably is a lot more training to sharpen up that’s the thing, as players like him, if you have a look at his physique, I would say he’s sort of built like a Rooney.

“So the more than train, the more they play, the better they are.

“And they have to keep it constant, I think rather than the burnout, he’s not getting enough football at the moment in terms of training.”

The 29-year-old former Stoke City player has scored four goals and provided one assist in eight appearances for West Ham so far this season. While he has impressed, he could probably use a bit more time on the training pitch.

Manuel Pellegrini, though, relies on the forward rather heavily and his decision to proceed with caution is also understandable.