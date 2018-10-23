Tata Martino's stay in Atlanta is coming to an end.

The Atlanta United manager will leave the club after the 2018 season after declining a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. Martino has guided Atlanta United to the best record in MLS thus far, and it can secure the Supporters' Shield with a win in its season finale before entering the playoffs with lofty expectations.

“This was not an easy decision to make, I have enjoyed my time with Atlanta United very much and am proud of what we have accomplished together in such a short time,” Martino said in a club statement. “The decision was not made for financial reasons, negotiations with the front office were transparent and fair. It was simply the right move for me and my family at this time. The opportunity to build a team from the start does not come along often, and I am grateful to the club and to the fans for putting their trust in me to establish a solid foundation here in Atlanta. What is most important now is that the focus remain on our goals for this season.”

Martino, who previously coached the Paraguay and Argentina national teams and FC Barcelona among his many career stops, has enjoyed a successful two-year run in MLS, going 38-17-17 in all competitions. Under Martino's guidance, Atlanta has the most points and goals and best goal differential in the league over the last two years. He's been heavily linked to the vacant Mexico national team job, though he has publicly denied any deal with the Mexican federation to date.

Atlanta, which just set an MLS single-season record for home attendance and averaged over 53,000 fans per game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season, will surely be a desirable opening for a number of managers. Former MLS MVP and current Boca Juniors manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto has been linked to the job with rumors of Martino's exit swirling for some time.