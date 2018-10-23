Tottenham Face Competition From Chelsea to Sign Exciting Bundesliga Forward Luka Jovic

Premier League duo Tottenham and Chelsea could go head to head in a bid to sign promising Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic.

The 20-year-old Serb is currently the joint top goalscorer in the Bundesliga this season with seven, after an incredible five-goal haul in a recent 7-1 win against Fortuna Dusseldorf which put him level at the top of the charts with Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

His form his piqued the interest of several clubs across the continent, with Calciomercato reporting that Tottenham and Chelsea are interested in Jovic, who has nine goals in all competitions this season.

Tottenham are seeking a backup to Harry Kane, with neither Fernando Llorente nor Vincent Janssen convincing when called upon to fill in. Meanwhile Maurizio Sarri could look to Jovic as an alternative to Alvaro Morata, who is yet to settle at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with a move away.

The striker is currently into the second year of a two-year loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Portuguese side Benfica, and the German side have an option to permanently buy the striker at the end of the campaign, which could scupper any future plans of the Premier League pair.

Jovic was on the bench for Eintracht Frankfurt side as they won the DFB-Pokal last season against Bayern Munich, but did score the winner to get them there in the semi final against Schalke, and appears set to eclipse his league tally of eight from 2017/18.

One game, five goals and he didn't even play the full 90 😱



Luka #Jovic is our Man of the Matchday ⭐ pic.twitter.com/UTXausJ60a — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) October 22, 2018

The forward also has two caps for Serbia, and was part of their World Cup squad for the recent tournament in Russia, appearing in the final moments during a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the group stage.