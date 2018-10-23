Tottenham Stadium Taking Shape as Club Megastore Opens to the Public on Wednesday

By 90Min
October 23, 2018

Tottenham's new stadium is still a couple of months away from being ready to host Premier League football, but one area of the stadium is ready for business as the club megastore opened on Tuesday.

It is the biggest club shop of its kind in Europe, measuring 23,000 square feet, and stocks Spurs, Nike and NFL merchandise. The stadium will host NFL International Series matches in the future, after this year's scheduled match was switched to Wembley.

It is the first part of the Tottenham Experience to open, with further visitor attractions to follow in the coming weeks (according to Tottenham's official website).

The club shop includes a 100-seat auditorium area with a 36-screen video wall that will host pre-match and post-match events, special appearances and promotions.

The Tottenham Experience - the club museum alongside the store - will open at a later date. It will contain plenty of exhibits and references to the club's past, as well as nods towards Tottenham's former home at White Hart Lane.

The shop officially opened at 10am on Tuesday, October 23, giving fans plenty of time to prepare themselves for the opening of the stadium, although it is not yet known when that will be.

Tottenham are aiming to play their first match at the new stadium against Burnley on December 15, three months after the original scheduled opening date of September 15. They will continue to play their Premier League matches at Wembley until then.

Spurs will also play both of their remaining Champions League group stage home games at Wembley, the last of which will be against Inter on November 28.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)