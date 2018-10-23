Tottenham Stadium Taking Shape as Club Megastore Opens to the Public on Wednesday

Tottenham's new stadium is still a couple of months away from being ready to host Premier League football, but one area of the stadium is ready for business as the club megastore opened on Tuesday.

It is the biggest club shop of its kind in Europe, measuring 23,000 square feet, and stocks Spurs, Nike and NFL merchandise. The stadium will host NFL International Series matches in the future, after this year's scheduled match was switched to Wembley.

The new Spurs Shop at the Tottenham Experience - the largest retail space of any football club in Europe - will be officially open from 10am tomorrow (Tuesday).



View the first exclusive images of our new store - https://t.co/ui33KbRkO0#COYS pic.twitter.com/o1fESNznJ9 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 22, 2018

It is the first part of the Tottenham Experience to open, with further visitor attractions to follow in the coming weeks (according to Tottenham's official website).

The club shop includes a 100-seat auditorium area with a 36-screen video wall that will host pre-match and post-match events, special appearances and promotions.

The Tottenham Experience - the club museum alongside the store - will open at a later date. It will contain plenty of exhibits and references to the club's past, as well as nods towards Tottenham's former home at White Hart Lane.

The shop officially opened at 10am on Tuesday, October 23, giving fans plenty of time to prepare themselves for the opening of the stadium, although it is not yet known when that will be.

Spurs facing another crunch week as they ready the new stadium. Burnley game in the balance. If not Burnley, likely to be pushed back to January. Update: https://t.co/Bxu6yC5ANk — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) October 23, 2018

Tottenham are aiming to play their first match at the new stadium against Burnley on December 15, three months after the original scheduled opening date of September 15. They will continue to play their Premier League matches at Wembley until then.

Spurs will also play both of their remaining Champions League group stage home games at Wembley, the last of which will be against Inter on November 28.