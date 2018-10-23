Twitter Reacts as Jose Mourinho Walks to Old Trafford to Watch Juventus Dominate Manchester United

By 90Min
October 23, 2018

A mixture of rush hour traffic and Juventus in imperious form proved too much for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, as a Paulo Dybala goal proved to be the difference on Wednesday evening. 

Like the game itself, things didn't exactly go to plan for Manchester United prior to kick off, as the Red Devils' team bus - once again - got stuck in traffic outside Old Trafford. 

Due to the fact that their previous UEFA Champions League fixture was delayed as a result of Man Utd arriving late to the Theatre of Dreams (or possibly because he was 2,000 steps short of his RDA of 10,000), Jose Mourinho opted to take matters into his own hands this time. 

Instead of wasting time on sitting on the bus, Mourinho opted to put his cardio to some good use, and proceeded to walk to the stadium, with a number of security guards flanking him...just in case that pesky Marco Ianni popped out from the shadows.

Just after Mourinho arrived, his squad did - thus all but negating his effort. 

The four minute drive which took Man Utd nearly an hour, is proof that even a football club with £2.9bn aren't immune to some horrific rush hour traffic. 

When the Red Devils finally arrived at the ground, they probably wish they hadn't bothered. 

La Vecchia Signora wholly dominated the first half, and were duly rewarded for their efforts in the 17th minute: 

While the likes of Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci walked casually around Old Trafford, passing the ball to one another without any semblance of intent from the Man Utd players to even try and take the ball off them, the Red Devils' faithful - expectedly - had a breakdown on Twitter: 

While Man Utd fans were having an existential crisis on Twitter, Juventus fans and pundits alike were quick to praise the visitors' first half performance. 

La Vecchia Signora were completely in control of proceedings throughout the first half, dominating Man Utd in a manner that has rarely been seen at Old Trafford throughout the last quarter of a century. 

The humbling continued into the opening ten minutes of the second half, as La Vecchia Signora continued to exploit the Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng and Harry Maguire-less Manchester United defence.

David de Gea was forced into a wonder save by an equally wondrous effort on goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. 

This incredible save from de Gea proved to be a bit of a wake up call for the Red Devils who finally, yes FINALLY, started to run, tackle, pass the ball, head the ball - generally, just started to play football. 

Their attempts to actually play football were so nearly reward in the 75th minute, when former Juventus star Paul Pogba oscillated past Rodigo Bentancur and curled the ball onto the foot of Wojciech Szczesny's left post. 

That one effort on goal from Pogba, however, proved to the Red Devils' only explicit chance throughout the whole of the second half. Immediately after Pogba hit the post, Max Allegri opted to shut up shop, bringing the ever-exceptional Andrea Barzagli and reverting to a back five...essentially, out Mourinho-ing Mourinho. 

