Twitter Reacts as Jose Mourinho Walks to Old Trafford to Watch Juventus Dominate Manchester United

A mixture of rush hour traffic and Juventus in imperious form proved too much for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, as a Paulo Dybala goal proved to be the difference on Wednesday evening.

Like the game itself, things didn't exactly go to plan for Manchester United prior to kick off, as the Red Devils' team bus - once again - got stuck in traffic outside Old Trafford.

Via a source; #MUFC team bus has been stuck in traffic for 45 minutes. Mourinho walked by himself to Old Trafford from the team hotel, which is at the cricket ground. He put his hood up, walked through the crowds, and walked into the ground. He said that nobody recognised him 😄 — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) October 23, 2018

Due to the fact that their previous UEFA Champions League fixture was delayed as a result of Man Utd arriving late to the Theatre of Dreams (or possibly because he was 2,000 steps short of his RDA of 10,000), Jose Mourinho opted to take matters into his own hands this time.

Instead of wasting time on sitting on the bus, Mourinho opted to put his cardio to some good use, and proceeded to walk to the stadium, with a number of security guards flanking him...just in case that pesky Marco Ianni popped out from the shadows.

The team bus is stuck in traffic again so Mourinho has decided to walk from the cricket ground to Old Trafford with his hood up! pic.twitter.com/Avm6JU2aBD — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 23, 2018

Jose Mourinho on @btsport “We changed hotel the players are in the bus for 45 minutes. I walked with a hoody in the middle of the fans nobody recognised me. What I did in a 2 minute walk took the players 45 in a bus. Juventus are having the same problem.” ⚽️🚌 #MUNJUV #UCL — juliette ferrington 🐝 (@juliette_grace) October 23, 2018

Just after Mourinho arrived, his squad did - thus all but negating his effort.

The four minute drive which took Man Utd nearly an hour, is proof that even a football club with £2.9bn aren't immune to some horrific rush hour traffic.

Man Utd stuck in traffic again on way to ground. Mourinho here but only because he walked last half a mile through crowds! — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) October 23, 2018

@ManUtd should fund traffic officers to assist with traffic flow in the city centre on weekday match days. It shouldn’t take over an hour to travel less than 3 miles on public transport #hatefootball #hateunited — Jennie Finch (@jen_finch) October 23, 2018

Man Utd team bus left Hilton at the cricket ground around 6pm - it arrived at Old Trafford at 7.09pm. Journey is only half a mile. Mourinho walked five minutes to the ground rather than sitting in traffic 🚘🚍🚖 pic.twitter.com/EWwql4nPDy — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 23, 2018

When the Red Devils finally arrived at the ground, they probably wish they hadn't bothered.

La Vecchia Signora wholly dominated the first half, and were duly rewarded for their efforts in the 17th minute:

Juventus stars who have scored at Old Trafford.



Welcome, @PauDybala_JR ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/yj4jVYAvON — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 23, 2018

While the likes of Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci walked casually around Old Trafford, passing the ball to one another without any semblance of intent from the Man Utd players to even try and take the ball off them, the Red Devils' faithful - expectedly - had a breakdown on Twitter:

What’s needed? A @FootballManager style “Where’s the passion, lads?” team talk.



Again — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) October 23, 2018

Damn... this Man Utd players ... so frustrating #ChampionsLeague — Edi Rivera (@rivera_edi23) October 23, 2018

Man utd today is a joke. Outplayed and outclassed — TZAR (@fizz_ayo) October 23, 2018

@ManUtd is just De Gea and bunch impostors — Tèmi (@omojaay20) October 23, 2018

While Man Utd fans were having an existential crisis on Twitter, Juventus fans and pundits alike were quick to praise the visitors' first half performance.

La Vecchia Signora were completely in control of proceedings throughout the first half, dominating Man Utd in a manner that has rarely been seen at Old Trafford throughout the last quarter of a century.

I appreciate that this is not a vintage United, but 70% possession for an away team at Old Trafford still feels astonishing. — Paolo Bandini (@Paolo_Bandini) October 23, 2018

Juventus have been imperious in this opening half an hour. Obviously Man Utd have problems, but this is still hugely impressive. pic.twitter.com/nGYbLyXgXQ — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) October 23, 2018

HT: Manchester United 0-1 Juventus

Excellent display, everyone playing in sync..... and yet we should be further ahead. Really need another Juve goal early in the second half but no complaints. — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) October 23, 2018

The humbling continued into the opening ten minutes of the second half, as La Vecchia Signora continued to exploit the Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng and Harry Maguire-less Manchester United defence.

David de Gea was forced into a wonder save by an equally wondrous effort on goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

If you don’t think that David De Gea is the best Goalkeeper in the world then football isn’t for you. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) October 23, 2018

DAVID DE GEA 👏👏



Where would United be without him? — 90min (@90min_Football) October 23, 2018

This incredible save from de Gea proved to be a bit of a wake up call for the Red Devils who finally, yes FINALLY, started to run, tackle, pass the ball, head the ball - generally, just started to play football.

Their attempts to actually play football were so nearly reward in the 75th minute, when former Juventus star Paul Pogba oscillated past Rodigo Bentancur and curled the ball onto the foot of Wojciech Szczesny's left post.

Really good effort from Paul Pogba! — Red Devils Studio (@RedDevilsStudio) October 23, 2018

this is the 4th quarter and paul pogba is kyrie. just feed him — shrek wes (@alex_uhhhh) October 23, 2018

That one effort on goal from Pogba, however, proved to the Red Devils' only explicit chance throughout the whole of the second half. Immediately after Pogba hit the post, Max Allegri opted to shut up shop, bringing the ever-exceptional Andrea Barzagli and reverting to a back five...essentially, out Mourinho-ing Mourinho.