Unai Emery Plays Down Arsenal Title Chances & Lauds Mesut Ozil After Leicester Masterclass

By 90Min
October 23, 2018

Unai Emery has talked down Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League this season, insisting his side will find securing the title 'difficult'. 

The Gunners welcomed Leicester to the Emirates Stadium on Monday night and despite a worrying start that saw Hector Bellerin divert the ball into his own net, Arsenal responded to run out 3-1 victors, extending their winning streak under Emery to ten.

With victory in the bag, Arsenal moved level on points with Chelsea and the 21 points represents Arsenal's largest haul after nine Premier League games since the 2013/14 season.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

After Arsenal's comeback win, Unai Emery spoke to BBC Sport and quickly poured cold water on talk of Arsenal lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2004.

"We have every match a big challenge," Emery said when asked about Arsenal's title credentials. "To continue winning is difficult and today is very important because Leicester are near us in the table. We're only thinking of each match."

Although clearly delighted with his side's application, Emery heaped special praise on playmaker Mesut Ozil and challenged the retired Germany international to produce similar performances every week.


"For Mesut, it was a very good performance, and a very good victory together. And also we are going to push and demand for ourselves and for him also, this regularly," Emery said as quoted by Goal.

Ozil, who was handed the captain's armband, was praised for the way he rallied his side to victory, as the influential midfielder levelled the scoring to make him the leading all time German goalscorer in Premier League history.

"It’s important to be a leader in this situation," the Spaniard said. "But we have a lot of players in the team capable of doing it.


"I think Ozil can play every match with this commitment and with this quality, whether he is captain or not."

Ozil, 30, has come through a rocky patch, after quitting the German national side in the summer. He has been a divisive figure at the Emirates Stadium since his 2013 transfer from Real Madrid, with his attitude often questioned.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, the German is clearly in great form and will look to continue in the same vein if he's picked to play Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)