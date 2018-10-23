Unai Emery Plays Down Arsenal Title Chances & Lauds Mesut Ozil After Leicester Masterclass

Unai Emery has talked down Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League this season, insisting his side will find securing the title 'difficult'.

The Gunners welcomed Leicester to the Emirates Stadium on Monday night and despite a worrying start that saw Hector Bellerin divert the ball into his own net, Arsenal responded to run out 3-1 victors, extending their winning streak under Emery to ten.

With victory in the bag, Arsenal moved level on points with Chelsea and the 21 points represents Arsenal's largest haul after nine Premier League games since the 2013/14 season.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

After Arsenal's comeback win, Unai Emery spoke to BBC Sport and quickly poured cold water on talk of Arsenal lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2004.

"We have every match a big challenge," Emery said when asked about Arsenal's title credentials. "To continue winning is difficult and today is very important because Leicester are near us in the table. We're only thinking of each match."

Although clearly delighted with his side's application, Emery heaped special praise on playmaker Mesut Ozil and challenged the retired Germany international to produce similar performances every week.





"For Mesut, it was a very good performance, and a very good victory together. And also we are going to push and demand for ourselves and for him also, this regularly," Emery said as quoted by Goal.

Ozil, who was handed the captain's armband, was praised for the way he rallied his side to victory, as the influential midfielder levelled the scoring to make him the leading all time German goalscorer in Premier League history.

"It’s important to be a leader in this situation," the Spaniard said. "But we have a lot of players in the team capable of doing it.





"I think Ozil can play every match with this commitment and with this quality, whether he is captain or not."

Ozil, 30, has come through a rocky patch, after quitting the German national side in the summer. He has been a divisive figure at the Emirates Stadium since his 2013 transfer from Real Madrid, with his attitude often questioned.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, the German is clearly in great form and will look to continue in the same vein if he's picked to play Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday.