Antonio Rudiger Set for New Contract Talks at Chelsea Following Impressive Start to the Season

Chelsea are hopeful of extending Antonio Rüdiger's contract at Stamford Bridge as the club looks to avoid landing themselves in hot water over the player's long-term future in west London.

Despite rivals Arsenal being the club most fans think of surrounding the mismanagement of contracts, Chelsea have already seen first choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois walk away on the cheap at the end of his last deal, and they are now facing a similar situation with Eden Hazard.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Chelsea's top brass are now looking to avoid any chance of this happening in the future by agreeing to new long-term deals with some of the club's best performing players, starting with former Roma star Rüdiger.

The Germany international still has three years left on his current contract, but the Daily Mail claim that Chelsea have already put the wheels in motion to tie him to a new and improved deal following his brilliant start to the season.

Rüdiger, a Confederations Cup winner with Die Mannschaft last year, has reached double figures for appearances this season and he even scored his first goal of the campaign during Chelsea's last-gasp draw with Manchester United.

The 25-year-old has been a rock at the back for the Blues and has even been getting the best out of teammate David Luiz, a player many thought would be on his way out of Stamford Bridge during the last transfer window.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Rüdiger's long-term future is vital for both Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri. The German has already bought into the new system in west London, and the former Borussia Dortmund youth player can now kick on to become one of the most senior players in the dressing room.