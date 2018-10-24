Barcelona Goalkeeper Reveals Training Adjustments to Cope With Lionel Messi's Absence

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has explained that the club have been putting in the hours on the training ground to figure out how they will go about playing without Lionel Messi over the next month.

The Argentina legend fractured the radial bone in his right arm during Barça's 4-2 win over Sevilla on Saturday, ruling him out for up to a month and forcing him to miss this weekend's El Clásico - the first without Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since 2007.

Before the crunch match against Real Madrid, however, Barcelona first have to find their way past a stubborn Inter side in the Champions League group stages.

Speaking ahead of the Nerazzurri's trip to the Camp Nou, Ter Stegen revealed that the club have already been working out how they will play during their maestro's absence.

"Obviously he is a key player in our team and it will not be easy to replace him, but this is what we are working on now," Ter Stegen told Mundo Deportivo (via the Express).

"I am very grateful to this club and the fans for supporting me at all times since I have joined, be it good or bad - I am very grateful."

Although Barcelona will be without their star man over the next handful of games, Ter Stegen insists that the club's goals for the season haven't changed at all, adding that they have already defied the odds in previous seasons.

"We start every season with the aim of winning everything," Ter Stegen added. "Last year something happened to us that should not happen, as we lost in Rome, but this is something we should learn from, it happens in football.

"We have already shown against Paris Saint-Germain that we have the possibility of winning in every scenario, regardless of the situation.

"The Champions League is an extremely complicated competition that we have not succeeded in recently, but we look to win everything."