Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Atletico Madrid: Report, Ratings & Reaction as BVB Demolish Europa Holders

Borussia Dortmund made it three wins from three in Group A with a stunning display to beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League.

There was very little to chose between the two sides in a very cagey first half, and it took a moment of luck to help break the deadlock at the Signal Iduna Park, as Axel Witsel gave Dortmund the lead in the 38th minute.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

The midfielder made space for himself on the edge of the area to strike at goal, with his eventual shot taking a deflection off Lucas Hernandez, which deceived Jan Oblak in the Madrid goal, who could only watch the ball roll into his net.

Dan-Axel Zagadou had a great chance to make it 2-0 before the interval, but could only head wide from a corner when he perhaps should've done better, meaning Lucien Favre's side had to settle for just a one-goal advantage at half time.

Diego Simeone's side began the second half with much more impetus, as Saul Niguez went close to finding an equaliser on three separate occasions inside the opening ten minutes, with his second attempt crashing off the crossbar as he looked to curl an effort in from the edge of the area.

Despite the Spanish side mounting pressure on the Dortmund goal, it was the hosts who scored the second of the game, as substitute Raphael Guerrerio finished off a sweeping move in the 73rd minute to double their advantage.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Angel Correa went close in the final 12 minutes, as Roman Burki somewhat unconvincingly palmed his effort onto the post, before Jadon Sancho and Guerreiro again added some deserved gloss to the scoreline, with two late goals in the final ten minutes to seal an emphatic four-goal win.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND





Key Talking Point





Borussia Dortmund have had a fabulous start to the season but this result, and performance against Atletico Madrid, was a big statement from Lucien Favre's side.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Against one of the top sides in Europe, Dortmund gave a perfect Champions League display – taking the lead in the first half before soaking up pressure in the second and punishing their opponents when they went forward with three goals in the latter 45 minutes to wrap up the win.

While it's still early in the season, Favre's young side have certainly caught the eye, and now have a notable scalp which will send a message to the rest of the sides in the competition.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Burki (6); Piszczek (7), Diallo (7), Zagadou (7), Hakimi (8); Witsel (9*), Delaney (5); Pulisic (7), Reus (8), Bruun Larsen (6); Gotze (6).

Substitutes: Dahoud (7), Guerreiro (8), Sancho (7).

STAR MAN





Axel Witsel once again starred for Borussia Dortmund at the heart of their midfield, with the Belgian international arguably the signing of the season such has been the consistency of his displays.

While his goal took a big deflection off Lucas Hernandez, he was able to keep possession well for his team, and protected his back four well over the course of the game, in what was yet another assured performance.

Archraf Hakimi deserves an honourable mention as well, having provided the assist for three of Dortmund's goals from left back.

Borussia Dortmund just about edged that first half. Reus, Diallo, Hakimi and Witsel have been brilliant so far #BVBAtleti — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) October 24, 2018





Witsel is apparently the signing of the season. Alcacer has that incredible minutes per goal ratio. But Hakimi looks a class above. Dortmund would do well to sign him permanently rather than on loan. #BVB #BVBATM — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) October 24, 2018





WORST PLAYER





Deployed as a false nine by Favre as a result of Paco Alcacer's absence, Mario Gotze cut a frustrated figure up front for Dortmund, who was on the periphery of the game in a position he looked far from comfortable in.

His best moment came with a perfectly weighted pass for Hakimi in the build-up to Dormund's third goal from a deeper position, rather than as a central striker.

ATLETICO MADRID





Key Talking Point





The Spanish side were simply second best for the 90 minutes against the Bundesliga outfit, inflicting their worst defeat of the season to date.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Starting the first half slowly, which was compounded by conceding from Axel Witsel's strike, Los Rojiblancos were left chasing the game, which meant they were vulnerable to the counter attack, as Dortmund helped themselves to three second half goals.

It was simply a poor night for Atletico, as they were outplayed all over the pitch by their German counterparts.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Oblak (5); Juanfran (5), Godin (6), Hernandez (4), Filipe Luis (5); Koke (5), Thomas (5), Saul (6*), Lemar (4); Costa (5), Griezmann (5).

Substitutes: Rodri (5), Correa (6)

STAR MAN



On a dismal night for Atletico Madrid, Saul looked to take the game to the German side, and almost found an equaliser with a curling effort at the start of the second half, which crashed off the crossbar.



@atletienglish just subbed Saul Niguez,who was actually looking good.. — ᵈᶦᵛʸᵃ ʳᵉᵈᵈʸ (@Kohlicious_) October 24, 2018

WORST PLAYER





There were many contenders for this unwanted award, however summer signing Thomas Lemar was a passenger throughout the course of the game, offering very little on the left hand side when his team were in desperate need of attacking inspiration.

Looking Ahead





Both sides return to domestic action this weekend, as Borussia Dortmund host Hertha Berlin, while Atletico Madrid welcome Real Sociedad to the Wanda Metropolitano.

The two teams will meet once again when the Champions League continues at the beginning of

November, when Dortmund travel to the Spanish capital for matchday four.