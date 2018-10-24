The top two teams in Group A of the Champions League will square off on Wednesday as Borussia Dortmund hosts Atletico Madrid at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Both teams are currently 2-0-0 in Champions League play thus far, with Dortmund holding a one-goal lead in goal differential.

Borussia Dortmund has yet to allow a goal in Champions League competition, defeating Club Brugge 1-0 on a goal from USA star Christian Pulisic to begin play on Sept. 18, then beating Monaco 3-0 on Oct. 3.

Atletico Madrid took care of business in its first two Champions League matches, beating Monaco 2-1 on Sept. 18 and Brugge 3-1 on Oct. 3. Antoine Griezmann tallied two goals in the most-recent Champions League contest.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via Sling TV, B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.