Hit the Reset Button: Why Relegation Would Be a Good Thing for Newcastle United

If life was a video game, it's safe to say that Newcastle United fans would be keen to hit the reset button and start again.

Even though manager Rafa Benitez was quick to reject the idea that the club was in crisis following defeat to Brighton, it is hard to agree with him. Newcastle find themselves bottom of the Premier League, and there seems to be no shining light for the club.

The atmosphere around St James' Park is absolutely toxic. The majority of fans are incredibly frustrated with owner Mike Ashley and his perceived lack of financial investment in the club, leaving the playing squad regularly looking as though they do not have enough quality to survive in the Premier League.

Ashley is believed to be keen to sell the club for a huge price tag of around £300m, which is scaring away any potential buyers who are not confident that the club will be able to avoid relegation. It seems as though Ashley is reluctant to spend money ahead of securing a sale, but there is no deal in sight as he is simply asking for too much money.

To put it bluntly, Newcastle need to be relegated.

Relegation to the Championship would give the club a chance to start again. Ashley would likely admit defeat in his quest to sell for such a lofty price tag, given how no sane investor would offer that kind of money for a lacklustre Championship side. He could simply accept a lower offer and cut his ties with the club, in order to avoid the tricky financial situation that the club will be in.

A new owner would happily invest in the team, but they may not even need to. Relegation would almost certainly see the club sell several of the squad members in an attempt to reduce their wage budget.

The likes of Joselu and Yoshinori Muto, who have both underwhelmed since arriving at Newcastle, would likely be sold. However, some of the club's star players would also likely leave the club. Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles would be serious candidates to depart, which would raise a huge amount of funds for the club.

Losing two stars in exchange for a handful of enthusiastic, talented players seems like a good trade for Newcastle, given their current situation. Some of England's most exciting talent are plying their trade in the Championship, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' experiences from last season prove that superstar signings can still be found.

Seeing a new core group of players come together would be incredibly exciting for fans, who have grown frustrated with the lack of quality in the first team in recent years. Newcastle are still a big enough club to attract impressive signings, and they would likely be promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

This would certainly improve the mood around St James' Park. It seems as though fans are falling out of love with football, with Newcastle's performances (both on and off the pitch) becoming tedious and disappointing. One season in the Championship would see Newcastle win the vast majority of their matches, just as they did in their last spell in the division, which would improve the moral of the fans.

With all these factors combining, Newcastle's next attempt at Premier League survival would be full of optimism. New owners would be committed to investing and helping Newcastle compete for a Europa League place, whilst fans would still be riding the high of their Championship successes.

No team should ever want to suffer relegation, but it seems as though it could be the only way out for Newcastle United.