'I Don't Know': Barcelona Star Jordi Alba Provides Update on Contract Negotiations Amid Exit Rumours

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has opened up about a number of topics, including his current contract situation, Lionel Messi's injury and Julen Lopetegui's future as manager of Real Madrid ahead of La Blaugrana's Champions League meeting with Inter.





Alba, who is out of contract at the end of next season, has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks as he is yet to agree on terms for a new deal.

🎙 @JordiAlba: "Leo is a big loss. We all play better with him on the field. We'll have to bring out our best and we're quite capable of doing that" #BarçaInter pic.twitter.com/Ir3y6mKUJa — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 23, 2018

Spanish outlet Sport conducted an interview with Alba, who admitted his future is currently uncertain. He said: “I’m very calm but I still don’t know anything, it’s up to the club.”





Alba was then asked about Lionel Messi, who has been ruled out of action for around a month after suffering a fractured arm during Barcelona's last match with Sevilla. The 29-year-old admitted: “No other player can replace Leo, as good are they are, Leo is different to the rest, he makes the team better. We all have to take responsibility.





"Sometimes everyone hopes Leo can resolve games, but he’s not here for a short time, so we all have to work hard and show the great team we are, so it’s noticed as little as possible [that he’s not there]. We want to win the games as the great team that we are. I back this team more than ever.

“[His absence] affects me a lot. I feel better with Leo on the pitch. Many times he gives me passes that others can't see, even me. I have a good understanding with him because he spots me in space that others don’t see. He looks for me and me for him.

"I feel stronger with Leo, but my game will still be the same. Of course we are going to miss him.”

Finally, Alba discussed the future of former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui, who is under enormous pressure after an abysmal run of form with current employers Real Madrid. Alba said: “I have a great relationship with him, I have a great love for him because he has helped me a lot and I wish he could stay in the position.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

“Although I did not like the team he joined, he deserves to continue because he is a great professional.”