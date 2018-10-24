Jordan Henderson Dismisses 'Nonsense' Claims Over Liverpool's Goalscoring Form

Jordan Henderson has looked to dismiss suggestions that Liverpool's front three are struggling to recapture their scintillating form from last season as the Reds gear up for their Champions League meeting with Red Star Belgrade.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have yet to hit the heights which saw them terrorise oppositions defences last term, but those at Anfield are refusing to be concerned as the trio are still finding their rhythm - much like last season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

While Liverpool have been wasteful in the final third to date Jurgen Klopp's side have in fact scored more league goals than at the same stage last term, with this year's total of 16 outdoing the 14 goals from 2017/18.

The Reds' front three have combined for 10 goals in the league and in Europe and Henderson, who will miss Wednesday's game through injury, is adamant that his team will only grow stronger.

“I know there is a lot of discussion externally at the moment about how we are getting results and comparisons being made to previous Liverpool sides of the last few years,” Henderson said in his matchday programme, via the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool switched playing styles, from a high-block to a mid-block



Focusing less on goals and more on results. And it has produced an unbeaten start to the Premier League season



That’s with the front three misfiring, our two best midfielders still acclimating, and no Ox — LFC Torres (@WC_LFC_Torres) October 20, 2018

“Just to be clear, as the gaffer has said repeatedly, it’s not a case of looking to sacrifice adventure and attack to become more solid. In fact, I think some of the football we have played so far this season has been as good as anything at this stage of a campaign I’ve been involved with.

"I really don’t buy into the talk that they’re not as fluid as they were last season – that’s nonsense for me. Of course we know we need to improve, but that should be a given regardless. So far we’ve been unlucky in front of goal, but again that’s common in the first few months of a season.

"I think back to the game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. We were as incisive and creative as in any big game I can remember, but the chances didn’t quite fall or their keeper produced a ‘worldie’.”

“This is the stage of the season where you are finding rhythm and fluency, where you’re getting right into the groove.

"But I think we have taken steps forward, as a team and squad, when it comes to maturity in game management and making sure we make better decisions, individually and collectively, at crucial points in matches in order to see them through," he added.