Koke Reveals Which Dortmund Star He Would Love Atletico to Sign Ahead of UCL Meeting

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke has showered praise on Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus and admitted he is the type of player he would want playing alongside him in the Spanish capital ahead of the two club's meeting in the Champions League on Wednesday.



Reus, 29, has been a dominant force in the Bundesliga so far this season after scoring five goals and creating a further five to help Dortmund establish a three point buffer at the top of the table.

The Dortmund skipper has similarly been key to the club's bright start in Europe after leading the club to back to back victories over Club Brugge and Monaco, and Reus' level of impact has impressed Atletico's Koke.

"I would like to have him in our team. I really like his playing style," Koke told Sport Bild. "He is so fast, so dribbling, so dangerous, so unpredictable.

"And what impresses me even more: He had so many offers, but he stayed with Borussia Dortmund. This club loyalty there are in football not often."

Reus, however, was not the only member of Dortmund's playing group which received praise from Koke, as he added: "Dortmund has many really good single player.

"Paco Alcácer, for example, who went there from FC Barcelona. And Mario Götze, who made Germany world champion 2014 with his goal. Of course he's having a hard time, but he's a super footballer."

While Dortmund have gone eight league matches without defeat after proving to be ruthless in front of goal, Ateltico, meanwhile, have won just four of their nine La Liga games to date after experiencing trouble in the final third.

Diego Costa's hamstring injury in the early stages of the season left the goal scoring burden to fall on Antoine Griezmann's shoulders, but with the Spain international back in the fold Diego Simeone will hope to see an upturn in results - starting at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday.