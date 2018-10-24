Leicester Among Premier League Clubs Chasing Exciting Irish Youngster After Impressive Debut

Premier League duo Leicester City and Wolves are scouting highly-rated teenager Ali Reghba.

The 18-year-old striker currently plays for League of Ireland side Bohemian, and he also represents the Republic of Ireland's Under-19 setup.

Football Insider report that recently-promoted Wolves, former Premier League champions Leicester and Championship outfit Middlesbrough are monitoring the youngster.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Reghba made his league debut for Bohemian last month, helping his side record a 3-1 win away from home by netting an impressive brace. The highly-rated Irishman has only enhanced his reputation with that opening performance, and is catching the eye of clubs across England.

Wolves could be in the driving seat for Reghba's signature, with the report claiming that they have held 'extensive transfer missions' to watch him in action.

If the high-flying Midlands outfit add him to their ranks then he will more than likely feature for their youth team before trying to make his way up the ladder.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

At this moment in time, Reghba has had little experience of senior football but can operate up front and on both flanks.

Both Wolves and Leicester, who suffered defeats in the Premier League over the weekend, have won four matches each this season. By contrast, Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough are sitting top of the Championship table despite being held to a goalless draw by strugglers Rotherham on Tuesday night.