Leicester Set to Make €20m Approach for Japan International in January Window

Leicester City are interested in signing Portimonense winger Shoya Nakajima in the January transfer window,.

Nakajima, 24, is currently plying his trade in Portugal's top flight and after a series of impressive performances the winger is attracting interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

According to Japanese outlet Nikkan Sports, the Foxes are now eager to push through a deal at the first opportune moment to ensure they secure his signature ahead of the likes of Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Atletico Madrid and Benfica.





Nakajima is said to have a release clause in his contract worth in the region of £17.6m, a fee which Leicester are willing to pay to see the 24-year-old land at the King Power Stadium - home to Nakajima's compatriot Shinji Okazaki.





The 24-year-old started his career in Japan with Tokyo Verdy in the J2 League before switching to FC Tokyo in the first division prior to his move to Europe in 2017, initially as part of a loan deal.

Despite only being with Portimonense for just over a year, a move to the Premier League and a chance to link up with Okazaki could prove too tempting to turn down - if the reports from Japan are to be believed.

The Japan international has started the season in fine fashion after scoring four goals and creating a further three in just seven league games, backing up his return of 10 goals and 13 assists from last season.

In other news, the Foxes are also reported to have entered the race for Hamburg centre-back David Bates after his impressive performances in Germany's second division caught their eye as they look to bolster their defensive depth.